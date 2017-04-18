This is addressed to the Utah congressional delegation in gratitude for their support of the Congressional Review Act (CRA) and specifically to the repeal of internet privacy rules. It demonstrates beyond question our representatives’ loyalty to those who put them in office. I refer not to the voters, of course, but to the special interests who own these so-called public servants.

I challenge each of the delegation members to provide the name of a single constituent, not affiliated with a phone, cable or internet company, who petitioned him or her to allow those companies to sell browsing, location and financial information to advertisers.

It would appear that these “public servants” are familiar with a few parts of the Constitution, namely the Second Amendment, which creates a flood of money into their campaign coffers, and the Fifth Amendment, which offers them some protection when they are indicted for abusing their offices. They need to pay more attention to the Fourth Amendment, which clearly says that “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”

Midterms are coming. Start planning for life after public “service.”

Harry Heightman

Millcreek