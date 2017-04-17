Dixie State head women’s volleyball coach Robyn Felder announced Monday the addition of two new players for the upcoming 2017 season who signed during the spring signing period. The Trailblazers received National Letters of Intent from Hannah Doonan, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from San Dimas, California, and Abbey Smith, a 5-8 libero from Prescott, Arizona.

Doonan played the past two seasons at Grossmont College, where she was a two-time all-conference selection, including PCAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015, and first-team accolades this past season as she helped guide the Griffins to a CCCAA state semifinal appearance. She led Grossmont in kills (251 in 89 sets) last season and was ranked first in the CCCAA in aces per set (68, 0.76 aps), while she finished third on the team in digs (204) and fifth in total blocks (18). In addition, Doonan helped lead Grossmont to a CCCAA state beach volleyball crown in 2016. Doonan prepped at San Dimas High School, where she was a four-year varsity starter and a two-time league MVP selection, and she helped lead the Saints to a 46-2 league record in that stretch.

"We are very excited to add Hannah to our program this fall,” Felder said. “Hannah has played for one of the top junior colleges in California and not only brings her experience but her leadership as well. Hannah has that ‘grit’ factor that we have been looking for and I think she will add so much intensity and fire to our team. Hannah is a competitor, loves the game and is a great fit for what we need this fall.”

Smith was a three-year varsity starter at Prescott HS, where she was a three-time all-area and all-section pick. She was a two-year captain and earned first-team 4A all-Arizona honors this past fall after finishing in the top 10 in the state in hitting and digs.

"Abbey loves to compete and it is evident by the way she plays,” Felder said. “She is athletic, has great ball control and her defense and reads are spot on. Abbey comes from a great club program and has made such a commitment to travel in order to play high-level club. We are so excited to add Abbey to our Dixie family and know she will be successful here.”

In all, six new players will suit up for the Trailblazers this fall, including early signees Kaycee Adams, a 5-11 outside hitter from Syracuse, Utah; Sydney Johnson, a 5-9 OH from Spokane Valley, Washington; Ashtyn Lunt, a 6-1 middle blocker from Thatcher, Arizona; and Jordyn Nelson, a 5-6 setter from Phoenix, Arizona.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.