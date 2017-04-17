Utah dad Ben Sowards just made his 6-year-old daughter’s sorrows disappear.

As BuzzFeed News reported, Sowards’ daughter, Valerie, had an accident at school last Friday. Sowards' wife, Connie, called him to tell him about it, saying that their daughter was so embarrassed she wanted to go home.

"My heart kind of just broke," Sowards told BuzzFeed News.

But Sowards made a move that cheered his daughter right up. He splashed some water on himself to make it look like he had an accident, too. When he went into the school’s office to pick up his daughter, he asked her for her backpack to cover his own “accident.”

His daughter, of course, laughed about it.

"She was laughing about it," he said. "It was so funny."

Valerie’s older sister tweeted about the event.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Lucinda’s tweet, which highlighted the viral moment, has more than 62,000 retweets.

Lucinda, 17, told BuzzFeed that this is typical of her dad. When she fell on her face ice skating, Ben Facetimed her, having painted a black eye to match hers.

"When one person's embarrassed, we're all embarrassed," Lucinda told ABC-10. "And when one person's happy, we're all happy."