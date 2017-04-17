PROVO — Elder Bradley D. Foster, general authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is scheduled to be the presiding authority and speaker during BYU's commencement exercises on Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m., in the Marriott Center. The doors open at 2 p.m.

BYU President Kevin J Worthen will conduct the exercises.

Baroness Emma Nicholson of Winterbourne, one of Britain’s best-known politicians, will receive an honorary doctor of International Leadership and Humanitarian Service degree. Nicholson is famous not only for her formidable debating style but also her charity and humanitarian work across the Middle East.

The student speaker will be Thomas James Stone, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in economics and minor degrees in mathematics and political science.

A total of 4,270 students from 10 colleges will receive degrees at the ceremonies, with 3,508 students receiving bachelor's degrees, 615 students receiving master's degrees and 147 receiving doctoral degrees.

The exercises will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYU radio, KBYU-FM and byutv.org.