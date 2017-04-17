PROVO — Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5.

The theme for this year is "Converted Unto the Lord." Featured speakers include Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Sharon Eubank, LDS Charities director and first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Kathryn Louise Callister; and Elder Tad R. Callister, Sunday School general president. The Friday morning general session will include special musical presentation, “Our Roots: A Celebration of Who We Are.”

The conference, co-sponsored by the Relief Society, will have more than 160 presenters sharing their perspectives and insights on a variety of topics of interest and concern to LDS women of all ages. The conference also includes 16 service projects, an instant choir and an evening concert.

The registration fee is $66 for both days and $46 for one day. Faculty staff and student discounts are available. Logistical and safety constraints will not allow the conference to accommodate nursing infants or young children.

Participants can register online at womensconference.byu.edu through April 28, or by phone at 877-221-6716, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.