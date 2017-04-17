LOS ANGELES — Rudy Gobert was at practice with his teammates Monday afternoon and was even shooting free throws and short jumpers during media availability at the UCLA gym where the Jazz held their workout.

While encouraging that the center is moving without crutches after his injury early in Game 1 two days ago, Utah will be without him for the near future.

Gobert has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. The Jazz lead the first-round series 1-0 after shocking the No. 4 seed with a 97-95 win Saturday night.

"His focus now is to try to get back; whether he can do that is another story," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. " Our players … they always want to come back as quick as they can, and he’s no different."

Rudy Gobert is at practice shooting free throws. pic.twitter.com/EXVviWDc6a — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 17, 2017

The Jazz will re-evaluate Gobert later this week and have not provided a timetable on his return. He has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee.

"His spirits are high," said Jazz big man Derrick Favors, who'll start in Gobert's absence Tuesday. "Hopefully, we'll get him back in a week or two."

He's taking it slow - but this is such a beautiful sight! 👀 @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/vWBDxqak87 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 17, 2017

Playing without a key contributor is nothing new for the Jazz, who have used 23 different starting lineups and had 167 missed man games this year because of medical issues.

"All those disadvantages that we had earlier in the year, with guys going in and out of the lineup due to injury, I think really strengthened our team up," Jazz point guard George Hill said. "It gave a lot of guys who may not have had a lot of experience some experience to play."

Hill credited his teammates for rallying together after Gobert went out only 17 seconds into Game 1.

"I like how the guys reacted to that last game," Hill said. "Jeff Withey, Derrick Favors came in and played big minutes, with Boris and Joe playing some backup big. It just gave us a lot of confidence knowing that we've been in that position before, so we're fine."

Meanwhile, backup guard for the Jazz Raul Neto (left ankle sprain) practiced Monday and is listed as questionable by the team.

Game 2 will be played at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Staples Center.