No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball hits the road this week, traveling to Long Beach State to compete in the semifinals of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament against No. 4 Hawai’i.

The Cougars (24-3, 16-2 MPSF) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will compete against the Rainbow Warriors (25-4, 14-4 MPSF), the No. 3 seed, on Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m. PDT. The winner will go on to face the winner of No. 1 seed Long Beach State (25-3, 16-2 MPSF) and No. 4 seed UC Irvine (20-6, 13-5 MPSF) on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Hawai’i

BYU swept Hawai’i in both matches in Provo earlier this season. The Cougars lead the overall series history with the Rainbow Warriors, 40-18, but they are just 1-1 when facing off on a neutral court. Hawai’i finished in third place in the conference standings, falling twice to Long Beach State and twice to BYU. The Rainbow Warriors have won their last five matches after dropping the pair to the Cougars.

No. 1 Long Beach State

BYU and Long Beach State split the regular-season series in Provo, with the Cougars winning in five the first night and the 49ers picking up the sweep the following night. BYU leads the overall series history with Long Beach State, 32-23. The Cougars are just 11-14 all-time when facing the 49ers on the road. Long Beach State collected a share of the conference title with BYU after finishing 16-2 in league play. The 49ers have won their last four matches since dropping the five-setter to the Cougars.

No. 5 UC Irvine

BYU and UC Irvine split the regular-season series in Provo, with the Anteaters winning in five the first night and the Cougars sweeping the next night. BYU leads the overall series history, 47-17, with UC Irvine. The Cougars are 0-4, however, when playing the Anteaters on a neutral court. UC Irvine finished in fourth place in league play, a match behind Hawai’i. The Anteaters have picked up nine-straight wins after dropping a four-set match at Long Beach State.

All of this week’s matches will be streamed live by FloSports. Links to the video streams and live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.