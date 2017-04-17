The Grizzlies host home games Wednesday, Friday and Saturday after splitting two games in Dallas last week to open the 2-3-2 best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

The Grizzlies are celebrating their 10th-straight trip to the Kelly Cup Playoffs by offering $10 Corner Plaza Tickets for all first round games played at Maverik Center. The offer must be mentioned at the arena box office when purchasing tickets.

Wednesday when the Grizzlies return home for game three will be a playoff Wild Wednesday that will feature $2 food and beverages, as well as $5 student tickets.

Utah and Allen each had a stretch of scoring three-straight goals Wednesday in game one before Utah scored four straight to build a 4-0 lead on Friday.

Utah has outscored Allen, 3-1, in the first periods during the first two games and has led after one period in both games. Utah has outshot the Americans, 26-14, in the first period so far. The Grizzlies have also led going into the third period in each game thus far.

Utah’s third forward line of Jon Puskar (one goal, three assists), C.J. Eick (one goal, one assist) and Austen Brassard (one goal, one assist) lead Utah in scoring in the playoffs as they’ve combined for four goals and five assists for nine points in the first two games.

After allowing more than three goals in regulation with Utah for the first time since Nov. 11, and for only the second time in his last 27 games with Utah and San Diego combined in game one Wednesday, Anaheim Ducks prospect Kevin Boyle stopped the first 27 shots that he saw Friday and 36-of-37 overall in Utah’s 4-1 win.

Utah drew the first three power plays in game one and the first four in game two. The Grizzlies have drawn nine of the 16 power plays awarded so far. Utah is 1-for-9 on the power play and Allen in 1-for-7.

The Grizzlies are in a 1-1 first-round series tie after starting a series on the road for the third-straight season. Being 1-1 after two games previously propelled them to series wins over Idaho in 2015 and Colorado in 2016.