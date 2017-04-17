Fifteen years ago, the headlines all screamed one name: Elizabeth Smart. Taken from her Salt Lake City home at age 14 by a religious fanatic, Smart was raped, starved and beaten for 9 months before finally being rescued.

Since that time, Smart’s story has been in the spotlight multiple times: CBS aired the movie “The Elizabeth Smart Story” in 2003 and, in 2013, Smart wrote a memoir, “My Story.”