Fifteen years ago, the headlines all screamed one name: Elizabeth Smart. Taken from her Salt Lake City home at age 14 by a religious fanatic, Smart was raped, starved and beaten for 9 months before finally being rescued.
Since that time, Smart’s story has been in the spotlight multiple times: CBS aired the movie “The Elizabeth Smart Story” in 2003 and, in 2013, Smart wrote a memoir, “My Story.”
Last month, Lifetime announced it will do a movie about Smart’s story, as well. Unlike the CBS version, which was told through the eyes of Ed and Lois Smart, Elizabeth Smart's parents, this movie will be told through Smart's eyes and words, as she will narrate and produce the film.
“‘I am Elizabeth Smart,’ the officially authorized flick about the real-life Elizabeth Smart, will feature Smart narrating the story of how she was snatched at age 14," reports TV Guide. "... The film starts production in Vancouver in May.”
Smart will tell her story and discuss some misconceptions about her kidnapping, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Lifetime's take will be exec produced by Smart, Steve Michaels, Jonathan Koch and Joan Harrison of Asylum Entertainment, Allison Berkley and Joseph Freed of Marwar Junction Productions and Barbara Lieberman," it explained. "Sarah Walker will direct from a teleplay by Tory Walker.”
Smart announced the movie on Facebook.