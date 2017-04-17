After four dominant wins last week, No. 20 BYU softball swept the West Coast Conference Pitcher and Player of the Week awards, with McKenna Bull and Caitlyn Larsen Alldredge taking home the honors.

This is the second time this season Bull and Alldredge have swept the WCC weekly awards together and the fourth time BYU has taken both honors. It is the sixth WCC Pitcher of the Year nod of the year and 17th of her career for Bull, the two-time WCC Pitcher of the Year. For Alldredge, this is her second WCC Player of the Week award.

Bull pitched two games in the series against Pacific this week in Provo, picking up wins in both contests. In the first game on Friday, she pitched a complete game, throwing six strikeouts and just one walk. She started in the series finale on Saturday as well, picking up a win behind two strikeouts in four innings pitched. Bull allowed just two hits in each of the games she played in, picking up a pair of shutouts. She has now pitched 22-straight scoreless innings in BYU's 10-game winning streak.

In four games played this week, Alldredge led the team to four wins at the plate, hitting .600 on 6-for-10 hitting with 10 RBIs, six runs and two home runs. She had three games in which she notched three or more RBIs, including a career-high four RBIs in the win at Southern Utah. In that same game, she also had a new career high in slugging percentage with 2.667 after hitting two home runs in the win. During the Pacific series, she had two games with three RBIs. The series finale on Saturday saw Alldredge going 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs.

To see the conference’s release, head to the WCC’s website.