The start of the 2017 high school football season is four months away, but it's never too early to get excited about Friday Night Lights, which gets underway on Aug. 18.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, the Deseret News has gathered and published all the high school football schedules for the 2017 season at DeseretNews.com.

With the opening of Green Canyon High School (North Logan) and Diamond Ranch electing not to play football this season, there will be 104 teams playing football again this season.

It’s a major realignment year as the UHSAA moves to six classifications in all sports, and there are 21 teams in the top three classifications moving up or down this season.

Among those teams moving up is East, which got approval to participate in 6A for football while the school’s other sports will play in 5A..

As a result there will be a pair of defending state champions in the new 6A this year — Bingham (5A last year) and East (4A last year). The juggernaut programs aren’t wasting anytime testing the waters against each other either, as they’ll square off in Week 2 on Aug. 25 at Bingham.

The other defending state champs heading into 2017 are Desert Hills, Juan Diego, Beaver and Duchesne.

Beaver will be under the direction of new head coach Jon Marshall, one of 24 schools going through a coaching change. A handful of those schools are still in the process of hiring new head coaches.

The schools that will have new head coaches are Fremont, Northridge, Syracuse, Copper Hills, Riverton, Lone Peak, Woods Cross, Murray, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood, Jordan, Canyon View, Salem Hills, Uintah, Ogden, Tooele, Green Canyon, Sky View, Grantsville, American Leadership, North Summit, Beaver, San Juan and Parowan.

Here’s a look at some of the other intriguing games this fall: East at Timpview (Week 1), Judge at Juan Diego (Week 2), Bingham at Herriman (Week 3), American Fork at Lone Peak (Week 6), Lone Peak at Bingham (Week 7), Highland at Olympus (Week 7), Desert Hills at Pine View (Week 8), Green Canyon at Sky View (Week 8), Jordan at Corner Canyon (Week 10),

Below are links to the complete schedules for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A high school football team in Utah.

Region 1

Clearfield, Davis, Fremont, Layton, Northridge, Syracuse, Weber

Region 2

Cyprus, Granger, Hillcrest, Hunter, Kearns

Region 3

Copper Hills, East, Herriman, Riverton, Taylorsville, West Jordan

Region 4

American Fork, Bingham, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Westlake

Region 5

Bountiful, Box Elder, Roy, Viewmont, Woods Cross

Region 6

Highland, Lehi, Murray, Olympus, Skyline, West

Region 7

Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood, Jordan, Timpview

Region 8

Maple Mountain, Provo, Skyridge, Springville, Timpanogos, Wasatch

Region 9

Canyon View, Cedar, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon

Region 10

Mountain View, Orem, Payson, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Uintah

Region 11

Ben Lomond, Bonneville, Ogden, Park City, Stansbury, Tooele

Region 12

Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View

3A North

Carbon, Emery, Grantsville, Judge Memorial, Morgan, Union

3A South

Juab, Juan Diego, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield, Summit Academy

2A North

American Leadership, Delta, Gunnison, Millard, North Summit, South Summit

2A South

Beaver, Enterprise, Grand, North Sevier, San Juan, South Sevier

1A North

Altamont, Duchesne, Layton Christian, Rich

1A South

Kanab, Milford, Monticello, Parowan

Independent

Wayne