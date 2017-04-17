Utah’s top high school entrepreneurs won $30,000 in cash and prizes at the 2017 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge at the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studios.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s top high school entrepreneurs won $30,000 in cash and prizes at the 2017 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge at the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studios.

The competition, managed by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, a division of the David Eccles School of Business and sponsored by Zions Bank, received nearly 150 business idea submissions from high school students throughout the state. The top 24 teams advanced to the final round, where they got the chance to pitch their ideas to judges, made up of community leaders.

The teams’ ideas and business presentations ranged from a portable solar panel to affordable homes for the homeless.

The three teams and the ideas that won the grand prize of $5,000 each include:

• StraightShot, Kearns High School: An adaptive apparel/clothing company to provide ease in accessing areas to administer medications by injection, port, feeding tube or other ways.

• Colo Clean, Rowland Hall, Park City: An alternative colonoscopy preparation kit that is less burdensome for patients.

• Puzzle Panel, Academy for Math, Engineering & Science, Salt Lake City: Portable solar panels that would could be sent to emergency sites and set up very quickly.

The $1,000 People’s Choice award went to Health tor All, a team from Park City High School, for a line of clothing and accessories that use a type of subwoofer to be used for healing.

The challenge is managed by a team of student leaders at the Lassonde Institute with the goal of helping high school students explore innovation and early stage business.

Among the other prizes were $1,000 scholarships for 10 young creative minds to live at the U.’s Lassonde Studios, an entrepreneurial living-learning community.