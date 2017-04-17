SALT LAKE CITY — The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is among 21 institutions across the United States to receive a $5,000 grant from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to support summer fellowships.

The foundation, based in California, is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Each grant will support medical school and college students who spend a summer working in a pediatric oncology setting to complete a research project under the leadership of a pediatric oncology expert.

According to the foundation, less than 4 percent of all federal cancer research funding is allocated to pediatric cancer, making this specialty less sought after by aspiring researchers. The foundation, which funded $24.1 million research grants in 2016, aims to change that by supporting and inspiring some of the best scientific minds to focus on a career in childhood cancer research.