MOAB — Criminal charges were filed Monday against a Moab woman and her 17-year-old son in connection with a case of two teens who overdosed on a powerful drug possibly purchased off the "dark web."

Marlee Ann Swink, 39, is charged in 7th District Court with obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug free zone, a class A misdemeanor.

She was arrested along with her son in late March. The boy was referred to juvenile court on charges of drug distribution, evidence tampering and two counts of reckless endangerment.

On March 26, Grand County sheriff's deputies were called to a local hospital on a report of two teen boys who had overdosed on a mixture of drugs.

"Law enforcement was informed that one of the drugs mixed into this cocktail, or designer drug, was possibly Clonazolam. This particular drug has not been produced in quantity since the 1970s as its side effects were horrendous," investigators wrote in a search warrant affidavit unsealed Sunday.

Investigators believe the boys possibly mixed Clonazolam with Xanax, said Grand County Sheriff's Lt. Kim Neal.

"Because of the mixing of these drugs, the fact that the drugs were in unknown doses, and Clonazolam not being commonly made for nearly a half-century, it is very difficult for medical personnel to treat the side effects. At the writing of this warrant, one of the individuals is in stable but critical condition and unresponsive, and the other was in and out of consciousness with a heart (arrhythmia)," the warrant states.

One boy was flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City, the other to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to Neal. He said on Monday that he believes both boys have since been released from the hospitals.

Based on information received from doctors, deputies went to Swink's house with a search warrant the next day. The 17-year-old was questioned by deputies about Clonazolam. He claimed he didn't have anything to do with the overdoses but seemed to know a lot about the drug, the warrant states.

"I then stated to (the boy) that Clonazolam hasn't been on the market since the ’70s for a reason and the fact that he knew the obscure drug was the issue was an indicator. I then told (the boy) that he needed to be completely honest because he was gonna have major consequences," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

The boy then told the investigator that he and the doctor at the hospital were looking up drugs on the internet to allegedly figure out what the other boys had taken, according to the warrant. That's when the teen allegedly suggested the doctor look at Clonazolam.

"In my training and experience, a normal 17-year-old juvenile, under the stress of having two friends in critical condition, is not a better diagnostician than a full-fledged E.R. doctor with years of experience in his favor. This indicates to me that (he) knew the Clonazolam was the drug in question before ever arriving at the hospital," the deputy wrote.

After further investigation, investigators learned that the teenager had "brought a bag of powder" to the two boys who overdosed and "claimed he was able to make 30,000 Xanax tablets" from it, the affidavit states.

"This powder is what was ingested by (the boys) before their medical episodes," according to the warrant.

The deputy noted that the 17-year-old had used a small amount of the drug himself in the past, "and had such a bad reaction that he refused to do it again.

"(The boy) was so afraid of this drug that he refused to use it again but allowed his friends to do it, putting them in danger," the warrant states.

Investigators never found evidence of the drug at the boy's house. Neal said detectives believe after his two friends overdosed, whatever Clonazolam was left over was disposed of.

"It's our information it was purchased either on the dark web or may have come in from some other area, but we're not totally sure on that," Neal said Monday.

But because everyone involved knew what the drug was, investigators suspect that is what was ingested.

The dark web, or darknet, has the regular worldwide web content but requires specific software or authorization to access. It is typically used to find items not found on regular search engines, many of those items being illegal, such as child pornography or black markets.

The Moab case has similarities to the recent "pink" scare in Park City. Two 13-year-old boys fatally overdosed last fall from acute drug intoxication of U-47700, the synthetic opioid known as “pink” or “pinky.”

The Park City teens got the drug from a 15-year-old boy who bought the drug on the darknet and had it mailed from China. The teen recently pleaded guilty in juvenile court to reckless endangerment, a class C misdemeanor. In exchange, a more serious felony charge was dismissed. The boy was ordered to probation and to continue drug treatment.

The Park City incident resulted in locker searches at both Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High School.

"In our community, it has been isolated to those two (boys)," Neal said of the Moab case.

During a search of the boy's home, "It was also found that Marlee is currently suspected of stealing 500 narcotic pills from her former employer, a pharmacy in Moab," the warrant states.

Swink was charged with theft, a third-degree felony, and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor, on March 29 in 7th District Court. Her initial appearance in that case is scheduled for April 25.