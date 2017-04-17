In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo, soldiers salute as their national anthem is played during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Tensions have spiked in recent weeks over North Korea's advancing nuclear technology and missile arsenal. But in Pyongyang, where war would mean untold horrors, where neighborhoods could be reduced to rubble and tens of thousands of civilians could be killed, few people seem to care much at all. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The news site Axios published a timeline Monday that showed how the United States and North Korea ended up on “the brink of war,” starting with October 2006, when North Korea said it had conducted its first nuclear test and the United Nations issued sanctions.

Then, the following year, the U.N. ended its sanctions after some “start-stop” attempts from North Korea, in hopes that the country would strip down its nuclear program.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to South Korea on Monday to announce the “era of strategic patience” is over when it comes to North Korea, BBC reported.

Pence spoke at the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, with the hopes of reaffirming the partnership between South Korea and the United States, according to BBC.

Pence’s comments came after a week of “escalated tensions” in which North Korea launched a failed missile attempt, BBC reported.

"Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan," said Pence, according to Reuters. "North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region.”