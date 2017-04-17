SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Sunday arrested a Taylorsville woman accused of robbing five banks and trying to rob a sixth within 24 hours over the weekend.

Nannette Louise Perkins, 40, was arrested after a tip to Salt Lake police led officers to the woman's home Sunday night.

Perkins is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony robbery charges, according to Unified police. The case is being investigated by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, a collaborative of FBI detectives and local police agencies.

Because Perkins made no attempt to cover her face, the public had a clear look at her once police released bank surveillance images, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. That led one tipster to call in.

If you can identify this #robber please call 8017993000 re:17-66885. Please if you #SeeSomethingSaySomething feel free to #Share pic.twitter.com/OO2f42SVEW — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) April 15, 2017

"She matched the description to a T," Lohrke said. "We made the arrest, wrote a search warrant for the apartment, in which evidence of the crime was recovered."

Police say Perkins began her crime spree about 1:15 p.m. Friday at Chase Bank, 3430 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City, where she slipped a bank teller a note demanding money.

Perkins is accused of hitting at least four more banks within an hour and a half on Saturday: Wells Fargo, 4711 Highland Drive, Holladay; University Federal Credit Union, 7220 Highland Drive, Cottonwood Heights; Wells Fargo, 9311 S. Highland Drive, Sandy; Deseret First Credit Union, 9325 S. Village Shop Drive, Sandy.

Before that, police say Perkins had attempted to rob a Salt Lake Chase Bank, 1295 S. Redwood Road, on Saturday morning but fled before receiving any cash.

Police have not specified how much money they believe Perkins stole.

According to court records, Perkins pleaded guilty to retail theft, a third-degree felony, in June 2013 and two counts of attempted unlawful possession of a financial card in March 2013, reduced from a felony to a class A misdemeanor.

In January 2013 she admitted to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; plus theft and unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, third-degree felonies.

She also pleaded guilty in August 2010 to theft by deception, amended from a felony to a class A misdemeanor.