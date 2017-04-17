Ally Condie, best-selling author of the Matched series and a Utah native who currently resides in Pleasant Grove, found out she was a finalist for an Edgar Award while at school in Vermont.

She said she goes twice a year to take classes toward a master of fine arts in creative writing and just happened to be there when she was selected as one of the five finalists in the juvenile category for her middle grade novel "Summerlost" (Dutton Children's Books, $17.99, 272 pages, ages 10 and up).

Condie said she was completely shocked when she found out, but it was fun to be around other writers in that moment.

"It was probably one of the most fun things that has happened to me in my writing career," she said in an interview with the Deseret News.

Each spring, the Mystery Writers of America honors books in the mystery genre with an award named after the famed author Edgar Allen Poe. This year's awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 27 in New York City.

As a self-proclaimed "mystery junkie," Condie said she is thrilled to be recognized in her favorite genre.

Condie's past books have been young adult dystopian or science fiction, but she didn't set out to write a mystery novel when she began "Summerlost," she said. In her mind, it was a middle grade story about friendship and grief and it wasn't until she finished her first draft that she realized she had written a mystery. She knew when her agent was surprised by the ending that she'd done well.

"If I tricked her, I can trick anyone," she said.

Written in three acts, “Summerlost” tells of 12-year-old Cedar Lee as she and her family move to her mother’s hometown of Iron City the summer after her father and one of her younger brothers died in a car accident. She gets a job at the local Shakespeare festival and becomes friends with Leo Bishop. Together, they seek to solve the mysterious death of a local actress that took place years before. Also, small objects like the ones her brother who died would collect keep showing up on her windowsill, and Cedar grapples with figuring out who might be leaving them.

As an avid mystery reader herself, Condie said she knows readers are looking for a question that they care about the answer to, which usually means they care about the characters involved. There's also an expectation that in most mysteries the reader will find out the answer by the end of the book.

Condie said she didn't know the answers to the mysteries in "Summerlost" when she first began writing. She said she has never been successful at outlining her plots beforehand but "it's in the writing that I discover the story." She often surprises herself with her endings and finds out what happens as she goes.

Even though "Summerlost" is written for both a different genre and age group than Condie's previous books, she said many of her pre-existing fans picked it up and some have told her it is their new favorite of her books. She has also attracted more younger readers and has enjoyed touring in elementary schools rather than the high schools she's used to. She will begin another tour later this year when the paperback of "Summerlost" is released on May 9.

For younger readers who are looking to get into the mystery genre, she recommends starting with "The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin, which won a Newbery Medal, and "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd" by Agatha Christie, which she said she first read when she was 12 years old.