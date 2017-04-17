Weber State senior Jeremy Senglin had a strong showing at the Portsmouth Invitational last weekend, one of the top pre-draft camps in the country.

Senglin played three games in the tournament held in Portsmouth, Virginia, that included 64 of the top seniors in the country playing in front of representatives of every NBA team and several international leagues.

Senglin’s team was 2-1 in the tournament, and the Arlington, Texas, native started two of the three games. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 47 percent from the field and from the 3-point line, shooting 11 of 23 from 3-point land in the three games. The 11 3-pointers were the second most made of any player in the tournament. His 16.7 point scoring average was the ninth highest in the tournament.

Senglin was one of two players from a school in Utah and one of two from a school in the Big Sky Conference invited to this year’s tournament.

He recently completed one of the best seasons and careers of any player in Weber State and Big Sky history. He earned First Team All-Big Sky and All-District honors after leading the Wildcats to a 20-win season. He started all 33 games for Weber State and scored 719 points, the second-most points in a season in Weber State history. He averaged 21.1 points per game, to finish third in the Big Sky. He also made 132, 3-pointers during the year, the most 3-pointers of any player in the country. He finished second in the nation in 3-pointers per game and fifth in 3-point percentage.

Senglin ended his career as Weber State’s career leading scorer, finishing with 2,078 career points in his 124 career games played with the Wildcats. He also became Weber State’s and the Big Sky’s career leader in 3-pointers with 345. He twice earned First Team All-Conference and All-District honors and finished his career ranking in the WSU career top 10 in 12 different categories. He was twice a part of Big Sky regular season and tournament championship teams and twice appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

Jeremy Senglin 2016-17 season highlights

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.