With seven track meets scattered across the state, it was a fairly busy week for high school track & field – but it will pale in comparison to this week with 10 UHSAA sanctioned meets spread across the state.

There were two new top performances recorded last week, and both occurred at the Utah County Invitational at Mountain View. American Fork’s Casey Clinger recorded a time of 9:11.22 in the 3,200 meters while Salem Hills’ Talin Mortensen recorded a throw of 61’04.50 in the shot put.

Here’s a run down of up to top 15 boys and girls track & field performances in each event three weeks into the track season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@desnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.69 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

10.76 — William Prettyman, East, So. (3/21 at Davis)

10.78 — Landon Maxfield, Alta, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

10.83 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

10.95 — Mckay Waite, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

11.03 — Jake Boren, Highland, Sr. (4/6 at East)

11.10 — Bradley Earl, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11.11 — Silas Young, Stansbury, So. (4/5 at Stansbury)

11.13 — Brach Davis, Olympus, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

11.14 — Hunter Woodhall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

11.15 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, So. (3/21 at Davis)

11.15 — Jackson McChesney, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

11.19 — Alex Cardona, Hillcrest, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

11.19 — Brennen Rymer, Springville, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

11.20 — Nathan Numford, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

Note: State record is 10.47 set by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

21.60 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Jr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

21.69 — Hunter Woodhall, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

21.82 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

21.89 — Bradley Earl, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

21.91 — William Prettyman, East, So. (3/21 at Davis)

22.17 — Landon Maxfield, Alta, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

22.39 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, So. (4/15 at Logan)

22.42 — Skyler Averett, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

22.48 — Mark Rockwood, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

22.50 — Dylan Gibson, Bingham, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

22.51 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

22.55 — Isiah Jackson, Jordan, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

22.57 — Silas Young, Stansbury, So. (4/8 at Uintah)

22.59 — Brennen Rymer, Springville, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

22.68 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Fr. (4/11 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 21.35 by Provo’s Chase Heiner in 2015

400 meters

47.32 — Hunter Woodhall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

48.38 — Landon Maxfield, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

48.96 — Mussa Mahitula, Olympus, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

49.59 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

49.67 — Seth Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (4/13 at Desert Hills)

49.68 — Heston Anderson, Spanish Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

49.76 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, So. (4/15 at Logan)

49.85 — Dallin Draper, Delta, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

49.88 — Mark Rockwood, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

50.13 — Haden Penrod, Springville, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

50.21 — Tristen Woolstenhulme, North Summit, Sr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

50.31 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, So. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

50.39 — Brennen Rymer, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

50.40 — Bradley Earl, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

50.43— Zach Winter, Fremont, So. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

Note: State record is 47.00 set by Davis’ Trevor Leavitt in 2014

800 meters

1:50.26 — Heston Anderson, Spanish Fork, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

1:50.79 — Haden Penrod, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

1:50.84 — Patrick Parker, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

1:55.68 — Talon Hull, Weber, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

1:55.79 — Brandon Williams, Orem, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

1:56.32 — Travis Feeny, Ogden, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

1:57.10 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, So. (4/1 at UVU)

1:57.36 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

1:57.45 — Max Spence, Olympus, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

1:57.47 — Craik Evans, Lone Peak (4/1 at UVU)

1:57.49 — Christopher Kauffman, Skyridge, Sr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

1:57.53 — Adam Wood, Herriman, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

1:57.87 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:58.75 — Joe Benson, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

1:57.89 — Kobe Mickelson, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

Note: State record was 1:49.77 set by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:08.71 — Casey Clinger, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

4:11.49 — McKay Johns, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

4:17.97 — Garrett Barton, Ogden, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

4:18.57 — Travis Feeny, Ogden, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

4:18.84 — Zach Erickson, Lone Peak (3/18 at Timpanogos)

4:19.29 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

4:19.77 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

4:20.06 — Adam Wood, Herriman, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

4:21.30 — Luke Johnston, Westlake, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

4:21.54 — Haden Penrod, Springville, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

4:21.91 — Joe Benson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:22.35 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:22.63 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:23.11 — Conner Cox, Millard, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

4:23.30 — Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

Note: State record was 4:07.52 set by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2016

3,200 meters

9:11.22 — Casey Clinger, American Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

9:12.40 — Garrett Barton, Ogden, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

9:15.69 — Aiden Troutner, Timvpiew, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

9:16.35 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

9:16.98 — McKay Johns, American Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

9:24.07 — Travis Feeny, Ogden, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

9:25.62 — Grant Gardner, Springville, So. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

9:27.54 — Zack Ericksen, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

9:27.68 — Michael Hinckley, Skyridge, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

9:27.96 — Joe Benson, Timapnogos, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:28.57 — Conner Cox, Millard, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:28.64 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Jr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

9:30.05 — Max Spence, Olympus, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

9:31.79 — Nate Osterstock, Olympus, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

9:31.97 — Jiraa Riding, Orem, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

9:35.50 — Jima Rout, Olympus, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 set by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.80 — Tanner Kutterer, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

14.83 — Taylor Macdonald, Beaver, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

14.98 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

15.10 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.16 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

15.19 — Justin Harmon, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

15.32 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Jr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

15.53 — Zack Olsen, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.55 — Caleb Kamalu, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.66 — Trenton Maurer, Cedar, Jr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

15.69 — Adam Amott, Bountiful, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

15.71 — Zack Olsen, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.77 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

15.78 — Heath Hemming, Weber, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

15.78 — Eisley Scholes, North Summit, Sr. (4/13 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 13.81 set by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

39.10 — Tanner Kutterer, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

39.36 — Andrew Simonsen, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

39.99 — Kelton Johnson, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

40.08 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

40.19 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

40.29 — Taylor Macdonald, Beaver, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

40.29 — Dylan Clements, Cedar, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

40.31 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

40.85 — Davis Wall, Layton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

40.88 — Justin Harmon, American Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

40.91 — Dakota Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

41.09 — Jaxon Durtshi, Sky View, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

41.13 — Jace Jones, Payson, Sr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

41.15 — Holden Peterson, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

41.16 — Davis Wall, Layton, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 36.30 set by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

42.31 — Alta (4/1 at UVU)

43.04 — Lone Peak (4/13 at Mountain View)

43.21 — Syracuse (3/21 at Davis)

43.24 — Desert Hills (4/1 at UVU)

43.26 — Davis (3/21 at Davis)

43.38 — Springville (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

43.42 — American Fork (4/1 at UVU)

43.57 — Copper Hills (4/1 at Copper Hills)

43.75 — Stansbury (4/8 at Uintah)

43.88 — Riverton (4/7 at Desert Hills)

43.92 — Morgan (4/15 at Logan)

43.94 — Sky View (4/15 at Logan)

44.00 — Herriman (3/21 at Davis)

44.12 — Hillcrest (4/15 at Taylorsville)

44.22 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 41.46 set by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:16.66 — Syracuse (4/15 at Logan)

3:26.25 — Davis (3/21 at Davis)

3:26.54 — Bingham (3/21 at Davis)

3:26.80 — Orem (3/18 at Timpanogos)

3:26.83 — Olympus (3/18 at Timpanogos)

3:28.95 — Cedar (3/31 at Hurricane)

3:28.97 — Skyridge (4/13 at Mountain View)

3:29.78 — Desert Hills (4/7 at Desert Hills)

3:29.80 — Springville (4/13 at Mountain View)

3:30.09 — Morgan (4/15 at Logan)

3:30.38 — Northridge (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:31.37 — Hurricane (3/24 at Pine View)

3:31.50 — Weber (3/21 at Davis)

3:32.04 — Fremont (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

3:32.52 — Westlake (4/13 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 3:16.39 set by Riverton in 2013

Sprint Medley Relay

3:33.91 — American Fork (4/13 at Mountain View)

3:36.69 — Weber (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

3:39.37 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:39.52 — Herriman (4/1 at UVU)

3:39.62 — Timpanogos (3/18 at Timpanogos)

3:39.94 — Springville (4/13 at Mountain View)

3:40.34 — Spanish Fork (4/13 at Mountain View)

3:40.64 — Bingham (3/11 at Kearns)

3:40.99 — Hurricane (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

3:41.02 — Desert Hills (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

3:41.48 — Timpview (4/13 at Mountain View)

3:41.54 — Northridge (4/15 at Logan)

3:42.49 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

3:42.71 — Logan (4/15 at Logan)

3:42.81 — Orem (4/1 at UVU)

Note: State record was 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’08 — Taylor Macdonald, Beaver, Sr. (3/18 at Kanab)

6’07 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

6’07 — Traycer Wilson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

6’06 — Aaron Clark, Juab, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

6’06 — Owen Mitchell, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

6’04 — Riley Ballard, Hurricane, Sr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

6’04 — Jacob Dowdell, Olympus, Jr. (3/11 at Kearns)

6’04 — Seth Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

6’04 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

6’04 — Dalton McClees, Riverton, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

6’03 — Dylan Bower, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

6’03 — Dallin Bingham, Ridgeline, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

6’03 — Dallin Snyder, Morgan, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 set by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’07.00 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

22’05.50 — NJ Noo, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

22’03.00 — Michael Thompson, West (4/1 at UVU)

22’01.50 — Dylan Clements, Cedar, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

21’11.00 — Ethan Lott, Timpview, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

21’09.50 — Josh Thomas, Richfield, Jr. (3/15 at Canyon View)

21’09.50 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, So. (3/21 at Davis)

21’09.00 — Holden Peterson, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

21’08.00 — Mason Mangelson, Juab, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

21’07.50 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, So. (4/15 at Logan)

21’06.50 — Ethan Belot, Maple Mtn, Jr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

21’05.00 — Carson King, Westlake, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

21’04.75 — Justin Harmon, American Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

21’02.50 — Kyle Quinton, Carbon, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’01.00 — Brennan Wagner, Tabiona, Sr. (3/25 at North Sevier)

Note: State record is 23’10.00 set by Wasatch Academy’s Boian Marinov in 2003.

Shot put

61’04.50 — Talin Mortensen, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

56’09.50 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Jr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

55’10.00 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

54’01.00 — Kayden White, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

52’05.50 — Eli Beard, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

51’08.00 — Jantsen Manis, Delta, Sr. (3/15 at Millard)

51’03.00 — Dillan Robertson, Pine View, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

50’05.00 — Caleb Rogers, Riverton, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

50’01.00 — Elijah Alford, Park City, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

49’07.50 — Ty Mecham, Emery, Sr. (4/11 at Carbon)

49’07.00 — Robert Campbell, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

49’03.75 — Tim Eatchel, Weber, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

48’04.50 — Hunter Greer, Timpanogos, Jr. ((3/18 at Timpanogos)

48’04.00 — Hunter Morganson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/11 at Kearns)

48’03.00 — Norris Tukuafu, Bountiful (3/11 at Kearns)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 set by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

169’07.00 — Kayden White, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

163’07.00 — Eli Beard, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

160’09.00 — Caleb Rogers, Riverton, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

159’01.75 — Talin Mortensen, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn.)

155’02.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Jr. (4/8 at Milford)

152’01.00 — Garrett Ford, Northridge, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

148’10.00 — Jantsen Manis, Delta, Sr. (3/25 at North Sevier)

145’09.00 — Jay Wadley, Viewmont, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

143’05.00 — Tim Eatchel, Weber, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

143’01.25 — Jaren Kump, Herriman, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

142’10.00 — Devoni Hopkins, Logan, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

141’08.00 — Malachi Atkinson, Sky View, Sr. (3/29 at Utah State)

139’11.00 — Kaiden Snow, West Jordan, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

139’02.00 — Hunter Morganson, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

138’03.00 — Jason Andersen, Lehi, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 set by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

176’06.60 — Trey Barney, Panguitch, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

173.06.00 — Caleb Rogers, Riverton, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

171’07.00 — Matt Kitchen, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/13 at Desert Hills)

171’06.00 — Aaron Clark, Juab, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

171’05.00 — Brennon Jones, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

171’01.00 — Cortland Niccum, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

170’06.00 — Cooper Legas, Orem, So. (4/13 at Mountain View)

170’05.00 — NJ Moo, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

167’09.00 — Nate Ben, Hurricane, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

167’04.00 — Xakai Harry, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

165’05.00 — Trenton Mauer, Cedar, Jr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

165’00.00 — Isaac Tribett, Salem Hills, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

161’05.00 — Tim Eatchel, Weber, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

160’01.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, So. (3/21 at Davis)

160’01.00 — Jackson Rowley, Juab, Jr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 set by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

14’07 — Adam Anderson, Bingham, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

14’03 — Chris Colson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

14’00 — Lucas Taylor, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

13’06 — Isaac Semadeni, Logan, So. (3/29 at Utah State)

13’06 — Hayden Hoglund, Logan, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

13’01 — Cache Arbon, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

13’00 — Justin Harmon, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

13’00 — Christian Sainsbury, Bingham, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

13’00 — Colton Schmitz, Copper Hills, So. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

13’00 — Trenton James, Riverton, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

13’00 — Justin Tibbits, Taylorsville, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

13’00 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, So. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

13’00 — Harlan Benedict, Mountain View, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 set by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top performances

100 meters

12.09 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Jr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

12.20 — Ashlin Blonquist, North Summit, Sr. (4/12 at Gunnison)

12.27 — Brinn Jensen, Skyridge, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

12.41 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

12.45 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

12.47 — Kate Kranz, Judge Memorial, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

12.53 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

12.56 — Brianna Powell, Box Elder, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

12.56 — Abby Tycksen, Herriman, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

12.57 — Kate Kranz, Judge, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

12.63 — Jada Ragin, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

12.65 — Krista Farley, Weber, Jr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

12.70 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Jr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

12.72 — Emma Newbold, Herriman, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

12.76 — Kyra Maile, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 11.68 set by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

24.64 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Jr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

24.81 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

24.88 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, So. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

25.09 — Brinn Jensen, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

25.61 — Kate Kranz, Judge Memorial, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

25.74 — Ashlin Blonquist, North Summit, Sr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

25.89 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Jr. (4/5 at Stansbury)

25.89 — Emma Newbold, Herriman, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

26.01 — Jada Ragin, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

26.05 — Jasie York, Cedar, So. (3/31 at Hurricane)

26.12 — Julia Hunt, Cedar, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

26.31 — Brooklynn Lott, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

26.32 — Brianna Powell, Box Elder, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

26.34 — Laura Lundahl, Brighton, Fr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

26.37 — Ayla Lloyd, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 24.18 set by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart in 2008

400 meters

54.35 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, So. (4/1 at UVU)

55.55 — Brinn Jensen, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

56.53 — Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

57.62 — Jasie York, Cedar, So. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

58.22 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

58.87 — Rachael Hunt, Cedar, Jr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

59.07 — Laura Lundahl, Brighton, Fr. (4/1 at Copper Hills)

59.42 — Brooklyn Lott, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Pine View)

59.34 — Willa Gibson, West, So. (4/6 at East)

59.35 — Madeline Birk, North Summit, Sr. (4/12 at Gunnison)

59.37 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, So. (4/15 at Logan)

59.44 — Hailey Jensen, Herriman, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

59.47 — Adara Christensen, Westlake, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

59.75 — Windsor Moore, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

59.79 — Kayla Rees, Syracuse, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 53.39 set by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart in 2008

800 meters

2:11.78 — Kate Hunter, Provo, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

2:15.28 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

2:18.14 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, So. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

2:18.62 — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

2:18.83 — McKenna Lee, Weber, Jr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

2:20.38 — Emma Earl, East, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

2:20.62 — Karen Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

2:20.67 — Ally Geisler, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

2:20.79 — Rebekah Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

2:20.83 — Jasie York, Cedar, So. (3/31 at Hurricane)

2:21.06 — Abby West, Wasatch, Jr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

2:21.21 — Emily Stowers, Skyridge, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

2:21.21 — Allison Teemant, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

2:21.60 — Katie Christopherson, Riverton, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

2:21.66 — Alison Pray, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 set by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

4:55.95 — Kate Hunter, Provo, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

5:04.40 — Sara Musselman, American Fork, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

5:05.61 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View (4/13 at Mountain View)

5:07.19 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, So. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

5:09.31 — Mic Webster, Cedar, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:09.57 — Katie Duckworth, Olympus, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

5:09.81 — Alison Pray, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

5:10.03 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:10.15 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

5:10.65 — Lexi Wright, American Fork, Jr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

5:10.97 — Jacey Finch, Pine View, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:11.20 — Abby West, Wasatch, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

5:11.62 — Amanda Erickson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

5:11.97 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, So. (4/1 at UVU)

5:12.44 — McKenna Lee, Weber, Jr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 set by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:43.42 — Whitney Rich, Bingham, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

10:59.20 — Kate Richardson, Layton, So. (4/15 at Logan)

11:02.81 — Sara Musselman, Am. Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

11:03.03 — Allison Pray, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

11:06.22 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:06.38 — Camille Winterton, Skyline, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:07.36 — Shanee Harris, Box Elder, So. (4/15 at Logan)

11:11.45 — Mic Webster, Cedar, So. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

11:12.51 — Amanda Erickson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

11:13.02 — McKenna Lee, Weber, Jr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

11:15.23 — Lexi Wright, American Fork, Jr. (4/17 at Desert Hills)

11:17.38 — Kaitlin Struthers, Skyridge, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

11:18.17 — Abby West, Wasatch, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:18.22 — Sammy Hollingsworth, Am. Fork, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

11:23.21 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, So. (3/24 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 set by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

14.69 — Jordan Brandt, Brighton, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

14.87 — Brianna White, West, Jr. (4/6 at East)

15.06 — Katrina Broadhead, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.11 — Ruby Jane Mathewson, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.18 — Starlee Woodbury, Dixie, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

15.21 — Paige Young, Orem, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

15.56 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

15.57 — Stephanie Tervort, ALA, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

15.63 — Rachel Whipple, Bountiful, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.64 — Emma Aldred, American Fork, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

15.67 — Sarah Ohlwiler, Carbon, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

15.70 — Kate Sorensen, Gunnison, Sr. (4/12 at Gunnison)

15.81 — Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, Jr. (3/29 at Utah State)

15.90 — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

15.91 — Hannah Sobel, Cedar, Jr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

15.91 — Grace Cobabe, Hillcrest, Jr. (4/8 at Uintah)

Note: State record is 14.08 set by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

44.06 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, So. (3/21 at Davis)

44.16 — Ruby Jane Mathewson, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

44.78 — Ally Gomm, Provo, So. (4/1 at UVU)

45.13 — Caroline Iverson, Box Elder, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

46.28 — Rachel Whipple, Bountiful, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

45.35 — Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, Jr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

45.38 — Paige Young, Orem, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

45.89 — Kaylee Carter, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

45.91 — Jordan Brandt, Brighton, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

46.39 — Kate Sorensen, Gunnison, Sr. (4/12 at Gunnison)

46.43 — Elizabeth Durrant, Dixie, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

46.46 — Kylie Guymon, Wasatch, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

46.86 — Stephanie Tervort, ALA, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

46.95 — Emma Aldred, American Fork, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

47.37 — Savannah Allen, Syracuse, So. (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 41.54 set by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

48.93 — Syracuse (3/21 at Davis)

48.94 — Lone Peak (3/18 at Timpanogos)

49.09 — North Summit (4/12 at Gunnison)

49.52 — Springville (4/13 at Mountain View)

49.65 — Desert Hills (3/24 at Pine View)

49.88 — Herriman (4/1 at UVU)

50.10 — Orem (4/1 at UVU)

50.17 — Skyridge (4/13 at Mountain View)

50.26 — Cedar (3/31 at Hurricane)

50.33 — Bingham (4/1 at UVU)

50.40 — Box Elder (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

50.47 — Stansbury (3/18 at Carbon)

50.66 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

50.92 — American Fork (4/13 at Mountain View)

51.00 — Hillcrest (4/1 at UVU)

Note: State record is 47.33 set by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

4:02.01 — Syracuse (3/21 at Davis)

4:02.55 — Provo (3/18 at Carbon)

4:06.14 — Lone Peak (3/18 at Timpanogos)

4:06.20 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

4:08.77 — Timpanogos (4/13 at Mountain View)

4:09.03 — Riverton (4/15 at Taylorsville)

4:09.23 — Westlake (4/13 at Mountain View)

4:11.55 — Maple Mountain (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

4:11.60 — Hillcrest (4/1 at UVU)

4:11.72 — Cedar (3/24 at Pine View)

4:12.72 — Weber (3/21 at Davis)

4:14.16 — Wasatch (3/31 at Hurricane)

4:14.89 — Hurricane (3/31 at Hurricane)

4:15.18 — Herriman (4/1 at UVU)

4:15.87 — Box Elder (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 set by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:00.83 — Provo (4/1 at UVU)

4:13.84 — Lone Peak (4/1 at UVU)

4:16.33 — Herriman (4/1 at UVU)

4:17.83 — Weber (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

4:19.22 — Davis (3/21 at Davis)

4:20.34 — American Fork (4/13 at Mountain View)

4:20.59 — Timpanogos (4/13 at Mountain View)

4:20.88 — Bingham (3/11 at Kearns)

4:21.43 — Cedar (3/24 at Pine View)

4:23.84 — Maple Mountain (4/13 at Mountain View)

4:24.89 — Judge (4/1 at UVU)

4:24.93 — Wasatch (3/31 at Hurricane)

4:25.35 — Layton (3/28 at Syracuse)

4:25.44 — North Summit (4/12 at Gunnison)

4:25.48 — Bear River (4/15 at Logan)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 set by Spanish Fork in 2008

High jump

5’06 — Ginger Nelson, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

5’06 — Eden Richards, Orem, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

5’04 — Heather Gneiting, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

5’03 — Jessica Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/10 at Snow Canyon)

5’03 — Andreanna McKee, Box Elder, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

5’03 — Sami Oblad, Stansbury, Jr. (4/5 at Stansbury)

5’03 — Shandi Bastian, Richfield, Sr. (4/7 at Manti)

5’03 — Rachel Garner, Bonneville, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’03 — Hannah Fife, Sky View, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’03 — Josiah Williams, Box Elder, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

5’02 — Olivia Griffin, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

5’02 — Rachel Whipple, Bountiful, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

5’02 — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

5’02 — Anna Cox, Morgan, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

5’02 — Mayci Torgersen, North Sevier, Fr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

5’02 — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, So. (3/31 at Hurricane)

5’02 — Andrea Steele, Highland, Sr. (4/6 at East)

5’02 — Malia Fisher, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 set by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’10.00 — Jentry Skidmore, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

18’03.50 — Brianna White, West, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

17’11.25 — Sarah Ohlwiler, Carbon, Sr. (4/11 at Carbon)

17’09.75 — Brinn Jensen, Skyridge, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

17’07.00 — Taylor Abbott, Ogden, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

17’07.00 — Caroline Iverson, Box Elder, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

17’05.50 — Paige Young, Orem, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

17’05.00 — Julia Miller, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

17’02.25 — Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

17’02.00 — Daisy Barker, Ogden, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

16’10.00 — Krista Farley, Weber, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

16’10.00 — Adara Christensen, Westlake, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn)

16’09.50 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

16’09.50 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, So. (4/15 at Logan)

16’09.00 — Kyla Johnson, Uintah, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 set by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

41’02.50 — Vanessa Austin, Judge, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

40’00.00 — Ella Burrows, Dixie, Jr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

39’08.00 — Mayree Ellis, Judge, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

39’01.00 — Elly Williams, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

39’04.00 — Tori Bailey, Herriman, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

38’10.00 — Mary Page, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

38’09.00 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

38’03.50 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn.)

38’01.75 — Josie Williams, Roy, Jr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

37’11.00 — Addisyn Peacock, Box Elder, Sr. (3/29 at Utah State)

37’01.75 — Kaelie Morris, Ben Lomond, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

36’10.60 — Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

36’07.75 — Leia Lapuaho, Herriman, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

36’06.00 — Darcy Allen, Bingham, Sr. (3/11 at Kearns)

36’05.00 — Alice Ellsworth, Skyridge, So. (3/24 at Maple Mtn.)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 set by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

145’06.00 — Tori Bailey, Herriman, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

131’05.00 — Darcy Allen, Bingham, Sr. (3/11 at Kearns)

121’09.00 — Gracie Rhoades, Tabiona, Sr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

118’04.25 — Addisyn Peacock, Box Elder, Sr. (3/24 at Maple Mtn.)

118’03.00 — Elly Williams, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

117’09.00 — Kaelie Morris, Ben Lomond, Sr. (3/28 at Ben Lomond)

117’05.00 — Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, So. (3/21 at Davis)

116’04.50 — Jamie Larsen, Sky View, Sr. (3/29 at Utah State)

115’08.00 — Marcie Stapley, Morgan, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

113’08.00 — Kathleen Tomon, St. Joseph, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

109’09.50 — Na’ati Vaha, Syracuse, So. (4/15 at Logan)

108’06.00 — Bailey Hoglin, Park City, Sr. (4/15 at Wasatch)

108’05.75 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, So. (3/24 at Maple Mtn.)

106’03.00 — Jessie Creer, Timpview, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

106’02.00 — Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 set by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

128’01.50 — Nicole Freestone, Jordan, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

124’10.00 — Kaycee Adams, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

120’00.00 — Linley White, Beaver, Jr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

120’00.00 — Addisyn Peacock, Box Elder, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

118’00.00 — Bailey Wall, Tintic, Sr. (4/8 at Milford)

117’10.50 — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, So. (4/7 at Desert Hills)

116’02.50 — Asha Anderson, Delta, So. (4/1 at UVU)

116’01.00 — Kaylie Jenson, South Sevier, So. (4/1 at UVU)

114’08.00 — Calissa Candelot, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

114’02.00 — Regan Crofts, Olympus, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

113’04.00 — Yanaba Oshley, Canyon View, Sr. (3/15 at Canyon View)

113’03.00 — Mickie Mills, Maple Mtn, Jr. (3/31 at Maple Mtn)

113’00.00 — Emma Howard, Northridge, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

112’08.25 — Kaylee Carter, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/1 at UVU)

112’04.00 — Saige Cowan, Juab, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

111’06.00 — Shelby Lyman, Enterprise, Sr. (3/31 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 set by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

(SR) 11’06 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, Fr. (4/1 at UVU)

11’03 — Brielle Carr, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

11’00 — Camilla Moses, Syracuse, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

10’00 — Ashley Taylor, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

10’00 — Adara Christensen, Westlake, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

9’07 — Kendra Earl, Bingham, Sr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

9’06 — Tara Sharp, Hillcrest, Jr. (4/1 at UVU)

9’06 — Whitney Brownlee, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

9’06 — Gracie Otto, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/15 at Taylorsville)

9’06 — Cassie Childs, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/13 at Mountain View)

9’06 — Kaylee Gerlach, Box Elder, Sr. (4/15 at Logan)

9’03 — Ashley Harris, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

9’03 — Anna Parkinson, Riverton, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)

9’03 — Kayla Rascon, Bingham, Sr. (3/21 at Davis)

9’00 — Lisa Golightly, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: Old state record was 11’03 set by Herriman’s Brielle Carr in 2017