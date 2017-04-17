A Utah couple celebrating their wedding were kicked off a United Airlines flight over the weekend, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The bride and groom, who were traveling from Houston to Costa Rica on the way to their wedding, flew from Salt Lake City to Houston in hopes of connecting to a flight for Liberia, Costa Rica.

Amber Maxwell and Michael Hohl, who are from Park City, said they were the last people to board United Flight 1737.

But they found a sleeping man spread across their seats. They found some new seats since the cabin was only “half-full,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

"We thought, ‘Not a big deal, it's not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat,’" Hohl told KHOU-TV. "We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat."

A flight attendant approached moments later and asked them if they were in their assigned seats. Maxwell and Hohl said they weren't because of the sleeping man. They moved, but then a U.S. marshal came on board and asked them to leave.

"They said that we were being disorderly and a hazard to the rest of the flight, to the safety of the other customers," Hohl told KHOU-TV.

United Airlines issued a statement on Saturday, expressing disappointment in what happened. United also said the couple upgraded to seats they didn’t purchase.

"We’re disappointed anytime a customer has an experience that doesn’t measure up to their expectations, the statement said, according to KHOU-TV. “These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats. We’ve been in touch with them and have rebooked them on flights tomorrow."

Last week, United Airlines fell under fire when a video leaked of a passenger getting dragged off a flight.

In the video, a man was dragged off after the airline tried to bump the passenger off the plane for another flight. United said they’d pay $400 if anyone elected to leave the flight.

No one did. They asked Dr. David Dao to leave. He refused, which led to United dragging him off the flight.

United’s CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the Dao incident last week.

Another customer, Geoff Fearns, also was asked to leave his flight last week, too. Fearns, though, stood strong like Dao, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“That’s when they told me they needed the seat for somebody more important who came at the last minute,” Fearns to the Times. “They said they have a priority list and this other person was higher on the list than me.”