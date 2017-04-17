Elizabeth Smart celebrated Easter with her new baby.

Smart posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday showing her daughter, 2-year-old Chloe, and new child celebrating the spring holiday.

“These two make my Easter perfect!” she wrote with an egg-hatching emoji.

Elizabeth Smart was the young girl we hoped would return home safely, now we forget she has 2 young ones of her own: https://t.co/oaFGYfDyLv pic.twitter.com/mGSTIsIDd1 — E! News (@enews) April 17, 2017

Smith’s father, Ed Smart, told People magazine that his daughter is “extremely happy” to have had another baby.

“Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family,” he previously told People.

Smart did not confirm the baby’s birth date, but he said the baby had been expected on April 2.

The name also wasn’t confirmed, according to People.

Smart, an abduction survivor who has since become a motivational and inspirational speaker, has been on a nationwide speaking tour.

“It's not what happens to us that shapes us, it's what we do with our lives,” Smart said.

Smart has also spent time speaking out against pornography, too, since it influenced her captor.

“I have gone on to become an advocate for abuse prevention, an advocate against pornography,” Smart said in a 2016 video released from Fight the New Drug. “I witnessed firsthand just how damaging it is. When I take a step back and I look at my life as a whole, I have had a pretty incredible, wonderful life and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m happy now and I couldn’t imagine my life any different from how it is now.”

