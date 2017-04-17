U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), near the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017. Pence is warning that the North Korean people and military "should not mistake the resolve" of the U.S. to stand with its allies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Here’s a look at the news for April 17.

New tech helps doctors diagnose prostate cancer

A new form of technology, which uses magnetic resonance imaging, arrived at the Huntsman Cancer Institute a year ago. And so far, it's helping doctors treat prostate cancer, according to the Deseret News.

Here's a description of the new technology:

“Whereas a typical biopsy involves 12 to 14 needles blindly placed in different parts of the small walnut-shaped gland located in the pelvis, an MRI-guided prostate biopsy can be more specific, requiring as few as one or two needles that extract a small amount of tissue directly from a supposed cancerous lesion within the prostate,” according to the Deseret News.

The MRI-guided procedure lasts about 30 minutes and is for patients who are under sedation. More than 50 men have had better results with treatments and diagnosis for prostate cancer thanks to the new technology, according to the Deseret News.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah Jazz buzzer-beater kicks off exciting NBA playoffs

Joe Johnson of the Utah Jazz kicked off the opening weekend of the 2017 NBA playoffs with a buzzer-beater Saturday, giving the Jazz a win in Game 1 over the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the Deseret News.

The final shot helped the Jazz win, even though star center Rudy Gobert was injured seconds into the first quarter.

This was actually Johnson’s eighth buzzer-beater in 10 years, the Deseret News reported. No other player has more game-winning shots in the last decade.

The man of the hour! @TheJoeJohnson7 recalls THAT shot: pic.twitter.com/NFiPukumr9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 16, 2017

Read more at the Deseret News.

London terror attack victim returns to Utah

Melissa Cochran, who suffered major injuries during a London terror attack that left five people dead last month, has returned home to West Bountiful, according to The Associated Press.

Cochran had been in London with her husband Kurt Cochran, who died during the attack in which an SUV plowed through a group of people on Westminster bridge, according to the AP.

Melissa Cochran’s brother, Clint Payne, told The Associated Press that doctors cleared her to fly back to Utah last week.

Pence makes declaration on North Korea

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the U.S. “era of strategic patience” with North Korea is over and a new strategy will be taken, BBC reported.

Pence, who spoke from the demilitarized zone that divides both North Korea and South Korea, visited the southern country to reaffirm the country’s alliance with the United States, BBC reported.

Pence’s visit comes at the end of what’s been a week of “escalated tensions” that saw North Korea launch a failed missile attempt, BBC reported.

Read more at BBC.

New Star Wars video game trailer debuts

A new trailer for the upcoming video game “Star Wars: Battlefront II” debuted Saturday. The game comes from EA sports and will include a story for a stormtrooper, according to the video’s YouTube description.