A man who was involved in a domestic dispute was killed in a crash Sunday morning shortly after leaving his Park City home.

PARK CITY — A man the Summit County Sheriff's Office was looking for as part of an investigation into an earlier incident was killed Sunday morning when his car crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed in East Canyon.

David Cook, 52, of Park City, had been involved in a "domestic situation" earlier Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The Summit County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the incident, but Cook left before deputies arrived.

Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright said Cook was the "subject of an investigation," but he could not confirm if it was a domestic dispute or if the incident took place at his Park City home. Wright said he did not know Sunday if anyone else was injured in the earlier incident.

UHP trooper Evan Kirby said Cook had been driving on a dirt road that links Jeremy Ranch to state Route 65. Once on a paved road in East Canyon, he accelerated to a high rate of speed and drove off the straightaway and into a large cottonwood tree, Kirby said. The man died on impact.

No one observed the crash, but campers in the area heard the crash, Kirby said.

It was not known Sunday whether Cook drove into the tree on purpose.