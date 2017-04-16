SALT LAKE CITY â€” For the first time in more than 25 years, Utah has reported no avalanche fatalities during the winter.

Utah Avalanche Center spokesman Craig Gordon says the state "had a couple of close calls" this past winter due to several big storms, but no one died by avalanche.

The avalanche center put out its last avalanche advisory of the season Sunday. Residents will receive updates for the central Wasatch Mountains through the remainder of the month when there is measurable snowfall.

Avalanches are still possible as Utah mountains remain covered in snow.

The last time Utah had zero avalanche deaths was 26 years ago during the winter of 1990-91. Since then, the state has averaged four avalanche deaths each winter.

â€” Associated Press