Injured U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt Cohran was killed in the March 22 London terror attack, arrives for a "Service of Hope" at Westminster Abbey, two weeks after the attack, in London, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY â€” A Utah woman who suffered a broken leg in a high-profile London attack that left five people dead, including her husband, has returned to her home in West Bountiful.

Melissa Cochran's brother, Clint Payne, says doctors cleared her to fly back home last week and she is healing faster than expected. She was taken to a local hospital for a minor surgery to clean her leg wound and later released.

Cochran and her husband, Kurt Cochran, were on Westminster Bridge when they were struck by an SUV that plowed into a group of pedestrians. Kurt Cochran was thrown from the bridge and died.

Four others were killed in the March 22 attack.

The couple had been on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.