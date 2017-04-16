Four people were arrested early Sunday after multiple shots were fired inside a Midvale apartment and one of the rounds hit a woman sleeping in another unit, according to police.

MIDVALE — Four people were arrested early Sunday after multiple shots were fired inside an apartment and one of the rounds hit a woman sleeping in another unit, according to police.

When police found the 31-year-old shooting victim, they found "her ring finger had been severed," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

About 2:15 a.m., a Unified police officer at the Midvale precinct heard a shot fired next door at the Calaveras Apartments, 7940 S. Main, followed by a 20-second pause and then several more shots, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Investigators believe there was a party going on inside the apartment where the shots were fired. At least one of the bullets went through a wall and into an adjacent apartment, hitting woman's fingertip, Lohrke said.

The woman was sleeping on a couch, and the shot missed her head by just a few inches, he said. She was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in fair condition.

Police surrounded the apartment where the shots were fired. Four people, including two juveniles, surrendered without incident, Lohrke said. Two of the people arrested are documented gang members, he said.

Fernando Zavala, 23, and Giovanni Alexis Zavala, 20, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail in connection with the shooting. Giovanni Zavala was arrested for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

Two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were also booked into Salt Lake Juvenile Detention.

Search warrants were served on the apartment Sunday. Shell casings and drug paraphernalia were found in the rooms, the report states. Lohrke said it was unknown whether the shots came from one gun or if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Detectives were also looking into the possibility that one of the suspects attempted to shoot someone who fled from the apartment.