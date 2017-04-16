The Dixie State women’s distance track team set four school records and recorded five other personal-best marks at the Utah State Mark Faldmo Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Logan, Utah.

The Trailblazers competed in seven total events at the two-day meet, including five track events and two field events.

Sophomore Katy Brandon cruised to a program record in the 1500m with a time of 5:19.02 in her first 1500m race of the season. Two others set personal-best marks in the 1500m, including freshman Kacie Labrum (5:22.70) and sophomore Morgan Lacey (5:41.43).

Sophomore Rebecca Opoulos set a program-best mark in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:06.03, while freshman Gemille Eldredge set program records in the discus and the shot put. Eldredge logged a 24.87 in the discus and an 8.65 in the shot put.

Three Trailblazers set personal-best marks in the 5000m, including freshmen Alyssa Haring (19:49.01) and Marieta Wright (20:38.46), along with Brandon (20:22.15)

Dixie State now begins preparations for the Pacific West Conference Championships, starting Friday, April 28, in San Diego, California.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.