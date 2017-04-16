The No. 22 Dixie State softball team rallied for a series split at Concordia-Irvine on Saturday, earning a 3-1 comeback victory in game two after dropping a 6-3 decision in the first game at Eagles Field in Irvine, California.

The Trailblazers (34-11, 19-7 PacWest) surrendered three separate two-run innings in game one before overcoming an early deficit in game two in their first extra-inning game of the season.

Game one

Concordia-Irvine jumped to a 4-0 lead through the first two innings, stringing together six hits while taking advantage of three DSU errors to build the four-run advantage.

Dixie State responded in the top of third when Brenna Hinck drove a two-RBI single to left center, and Dani Bartholf scored Hinck from second with an RBI single later in the inning to cut the lead to 4-3. But DSU didn't get any closer.

The Eagles pushed the lead to the final tally of 6-3 with a home run in the fifth inning, and DSU stranded two runners in the seventh to seal the win for Concordia-Irvine.

Josey Hartman led the way at plate in game one, going 2-for-3, while five other DSU players finished with one hit. Brooklyn Beardshear (13-6) took the loss, striking out five batters in 4.2 innings pitched.

Game two

Like game one, the Eagles struck first in game two, taking a 1-0 lead after a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Dixie State answered in the third inning. Jessica Gonzalez blasted a leadoff double to left field and later scored to tie the game at 1-1 when Bartholf singled up the middle.

Both defenses then took over, as the game remained tied through the next four innings to set the stage for DSU’s first extra-inning game of the season. And the Trailblazers did not disappoint.

Janessa Bassett opened the eighth inning with a walk but was thrown out at second when Bartholf grounded a ball to the third baseman. Bartholf then advanced to third when Hinck singled to right center and advanced to second on the throw. With one out in the extra frame, DSU had two runners in scoring position. Kenzie Sawyer made sure they weren’t on the bases for long, though. Sawyer drove the first pitch she saw to left center for a two-RBI single to give the Trailblazers a 3-1 lead they didn't relinquish.

Dixie State earned the victory despite being outhit by an 8-5 count, as five different Trailblazers recorded a hit in the contest. Alexis Barkwell (9-1) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing her sixth complete game of the season.

The Trailblazers return to Southern California next week for a four-game series at No. 17 California Baptist on Friday and Saturday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.