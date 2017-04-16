Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) hits the game-winning basket overClippers guard Jamal Crawford (11) and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the first round of the NBA playoffs in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Jazz won 97-95.

It was a Game 1 win for the ages as Joe Johnson hit a last-second shot to lift the Utah Jazz over the LA Clippers 97-95 on Saturday.

Naturally, folks on Twitter were also on point during this wildly entertaining game.

Of course, the big story of the night was Rudy Golbert going doing to a knee injury mere moments into the game. As such, it has its own Twitter reaction story here.

While many counted the Jazz out of the series, Johnson, Gordon Hayward and the stubborn Jazz had other ideas. Here's some of the best from Twitter after the huge Utah win:

Joe Johnson pulls the chair and wins the game at the buzzer

Johnson had a tremendous game beside the final shot, including this classic pulling the chair move:

PLAYOFF JOE JOHNSON PULLING CHAIRS OUT pic.twitter.com/RfR0AQbc81 — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) April 16, 2017

The "pull the chair out" defensive low-post play is a thing of beauty. Joe Johnson just performed a textbook example on Blake Griffin. — Ben Belden (@bbelden330) April 16, 2017

Joe Johnson pulling the chair on Blake Griffin is the greatest thing I've ever seen. #UTAatLAC — John Richards (@j_rich) April 16, 2017

If the Jazz finish this off, I propose adding this to the renovation plans pic.twitter.com/gPsr9uHM79 — Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) April 16, 2017

JOE JOHNSON'S PETRONUS IS RUDY GOBERT. — SLC Dunk - #Win4Rudy (@slcdunk) April 16, 2017

And here's the reaction to Joe Johnson's game-winning shot:

Replay Review (Lewis): if Joe Johnson’s made FG was released before time expired in Q4 of #UTAatLAC. Ruling: Confirmed, basket counts. pic.twitter.com/5Zhh8HqEo5 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 16, 2017

Remember this is Joe Johnson's truck, he has always been great pic.twitter.com/4GKEj2Wdvn — CONWAY TWEETY (@edsbs) April 16, 2017

Quin Snyder's journey to the NBA highlighted

The NBA's official Twitter account tweeted out this video on the Utah head coach's basketball career:

It also tweeted out one of Snyder's talks with his team during a timeout:

"I love how we're attacking."



Quin Snyder is wired as @utahjazz are looking to hang on for Game 1 on the road! pic.twitter.com/9cYgI7XkRC — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2017

While Snyder's story was great, the way some announcers pronounced his name in this game was not.

Can someone tell Doug Collins there's no H in Quin Snyder's name? — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 16, 2017

I really enjoy Doug Collins. But it is Quin Snyder. Not Quin Schnyder. #UTAatLAC — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) April 16, 2017

George Hill takes it to the bank

The Jazz point guard hit a huge banked three to beat the shot clock in the fourth quarter.

George Hill just scored the first alley-oop 3-pointer in NBA history. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) April 16, 2017

I need to find out where George Hill banks, it's open on Saturday nights. — Greg (@Johnny_UT) April 16, 2017

George Hill's shot clock beating bank 3 reminds me of NBA Street Vol 2 gamebreaker. #utahjazz pic.twitter.com/JnS5ITKmnz — Pinwheel Empire (@pinwheelempire) April 16, 2017

Gordon Hayward gets Purple

This commercial speaks for itself:

Channeling Bane

A clever fan took a quote from Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and applied it to Utah’s injury situation:

Jazz to Clippers: you think our injuries are your ally? We were born in it, molded by it. We didn't see a healthy lineup till the playoffs — Sean (@Seansy89) April 16, 2017

John Stockton and Karl Malone in the house...sort of

This may have been an away game, but it didn't stop folks from showing up in classic Jazz jerseys:

Non Stockton and Hot Karl Malone at the Clippers/Jazz game 😂 pic.twitter.com/gANDXjlsm8 — Legends (@LegendsofCH) April 16, 2017

I suddenly do not feel bad for the Utah Jazz any more. Clippers in 4. pic.twitter.com/KzpUemr7Lx — #StandWithUs (@thenatevaughan) April 16, 2017

Let the puns begin

BYU basketball radio man Mark Durrant couldn't help himself before the game as he crammed as many musical puns into a tweet as 140 characters would allow:

The Clippers are in a lot of treble. Utah's up tempo game will make them fall flat. I believe the Jazz are gonna duet. Beat LA! #takenote — Mark Durrant (@DurrantMark) April 15, 2017

Boris the tourist?

Boris Diaw went from tourist mode this a.m. to 7 points and 2 assists in his first 9 minutes pic.twitter.com/aLUVSC2EPe — J.A. Adande (@jadande) April 16, 2017

Managing expectations

Watching playoffs with LAC fan. "It is good to be a Clippers fan. You can never be disappointed. " #UTAatLAC — David James (@DavidDJJames) April 16, 2017

Clippers still cursed

L.A.'s struggles to get past the first round of the playoffs are well known. Twitter reacted accordingly.

The jazz got the clippers like... pic.twitter.com/uNIHG883lW — THEO HENDRIX (@BigBossTheo_) April 16, 2017

Clippers lost to the Jazz? pic.twitter.com/TpQdX4y2xs — Joga 🉐 (@TakeaBowPires) April 16, 2017

The Utah Jazz just beat Clippers! Whoa! pic.twitter.com/yc3EPzjRB7 — Kelly (@mooreky5) April 16, 2017

The clippers injured gobert and still lost? pic.twitter.com/KyczjJii4y — Temp Jazz Fan (@_karlrademacher) April 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/qbelite/status/853476987817517056

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.