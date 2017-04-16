It was a Game 1 win for the ages as Joe Johnson hit a last-second shot to lift the Utah Jazz over the LA Clippers 97-95 on Saturday.
Naturally, folks on Twitter were also on point during this wildly entertaining game.
Of course, the big story of the night was Rudy Golbert going doing to a knee injury mere moments into the game. As such, it has its own Twitter reaction story here.
While many counted the Jazz out of the series, Johnson, Gordon Hayward and the stubborn Jazz had other ideas. Here's some of the best from Twitter after the huge Utah win:
Joe Johnson pulls the chair and wins the game at the buzzer
Johnson had a tremendous game beside the final shot, including this classic pulling the chair move:
And here's the reaction to Joe Johnson's game-winning shot:
Quin Snyder's journey to the NBA highlighted
The NBA's official Twitter account tweeted out this video on the Utah head coach's basketball career:
It also tweeted out one of Snyder's talks with his team during a timeout:
While Snyder's story was great, the way some announcers pronounced his name in this game was not.
George Hill takes it to the bank
The Jazz point guard hit a huge banked three to beat the shot clock in the fourth quarter.
Gordon Hayward gets Purple
This commercial speaks for itself:
Channeling Bane
A clever fan took a quote from Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and applied it to Utah’s injury situation:
John Stockton and Karl Malone in the house...sort of
This may have been an away game, but it didn't stop folks from showing up in classic Jazz jerseys:
Let the puns begin
BYU basketball radio man Mark Durrant couldn't help himself before the game as he crammed as many musical puns into a tweet as 140 characters would allow:
Boris the tourist?
Managing expectations
Clippers still cursed
L.A.'s struggles to get past the first round of the playoffs are well known. Twitter reacted accordingly.https://twitter.com/qbelite/status/853476987817517056
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.