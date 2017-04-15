At the three-day Arena Pro Swim Series meet, Nathan Rogers finished in the top 20 during the finals of the 400 individual medley and 200 butterfly.

“I am super proud of Nathan and his performance over the past few days,” BYU head swim coach John Brooks said. “He was the only BYU swimmer who participated in this meet and his hard work after conference competition has definitely paid off.”

During the first day of competition Thursday, Rogers placed 35th out of 66 participants during the 200 breaststroke preliminaries. He completed the event in 2:27.81, but he did not qualify for the finals.

In the preliminaries of the 400 IM on Friday, Rogers placed 19th with a time of 4:38.70, which qualified him for the finals later that evening. Rogers participated in the third heat of the finals and finished third, placing 18th out of all the swimmers and registered a record time of time of 4:36.25 (long course meters).

Rogers had his last day of competition on Saturday and placed 18th during the 200 butterfly during the preliminaries (2:07.26). As he participated in the finals, he placed second in the third heat, which seeded him 18th overall. Rogers set another personal record of 2:05.52 (long course meters) as he wrapped up his competition for the week.

Payton Sorenson was also scheduled to compete on Friday in the 50 freestyle, but he was ultimately unable to attend due to travel complications.

All results and additional information can be found on the USA Swimming page.

Courtney Lovelace is a current student at Brigham Young University who works in sports communications. She may be contacted by using her email at swimming_sid@byu.edu.