SALT LAKE CITY — It was just that kind of night. Tied at five runs apiece with the visiting Fresno Grizzlies in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Bees' Ryan LaMarre found himself in the batter’s box with the bases loaded and zero outs. The right fielder subsequently batted to a full count against Fresno relief pitcher Jordan Jankowski. The final Jankowski offering sailed in low, Eric Young Jr. strolled to home plate, and the Bees walked away with the 6-5 victory.

It was the first walk-off walk win by Salt Lake since May 14, 2010, and couldn’t have come at a better time.

After 10 innings of back-and-forth baseball, there were four lead changes and a tie. The Bees had worked their way through all their available relief pitchers, and were primed to send infielder Sherman Johnson out to the mound in the 11th.

Johnson was one of four Bees with RBIs, including Shane Robinson, Matt Williams and LaMarre.

Relief pitcher Justin Miller got the win for Salt Lake.

2016 SPLIT: Salt Lake and Fresno split the season series in 2016, with both teams proving the victor eight times. Interestingly enough, each team won five games on the opposition’s home field. The Bees were led offensively by a trio of players, Nick Buss, Kyle Kubitza and Quintin Berry, none of whom are with the club this season. Of those left on the roster, Johnson was the best against Fresno. The infielder hit .276 and had a .405 on-base percentage in eight games against the Grizzlies.

MOVING ON UP: Alex Blackford got the start on the mound Saturday night, his first as a Bee. Perhaps more memorably, especially for Blackford, the outing was also his Triple-A debut. A native of Centennial, Colorado, Blackford was drafted by the Angels in 2013 out of Arizona State University. Over three years, the Sun Devil played his way through every level of minor league baseball, culminating in a season-long stint with the Angels' Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, in 2016. Blackford went 9-7 in Arkansas, with a 3.07 ERA through 22 starts. The 5-foot-11 right-hander is predominantly a fly ball pitcher, as evidenced by his .042 ground-out to air-out ratio that led all Travelers pitchers.

THE DEBUT: The most important debut in the history of Major League Baseball, if not all professional sports, happened on April 15, 1947. Jackie Robinson made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers 70 years ago, ending about 80 years of baseball segregation. In 2004, Major League Baseball instituted Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate the breakthrough. Throughout the major leagues, players, coaches, managers and umpires all wear the number 42 on April 15 to honor Robinson.

The Bees commemorated the day with a series of video clips, the highlight of which was an interview with former Utah Jazz head coach Frank Layden. Layden was among those in attendance at Ebbets Field in 1947.

