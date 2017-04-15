ST. LOUIS — Five teams entered Saturday’s NCAA Super Six gymnastics championship as underdogs behind favorite Oklahoma. And five gymnastics teams watched the Sooners run away with their second-straight, and third overall, title at 198.3875.

Oklahoma’s night was outstanding all around, highlighted by a 49.7 beam set that included a 10.0 by Maggie Nichols. The Sooners really had no blemishes on their night with their lowest event score on vault still at an impressive 49.4875 mark.

LSU finished second (197.7375), followed by Florida (197.7) UCLA (197.2625), Utah (196.5875) and Alabama (196.0).

The Red Rocks couldn’t muster much in regards to high scores, finishing with only two in the 9.9 range. Those came from freshman MyKayla Skinner on floor (9.925) and senior Baely Rowe on bars (9.9). Skinner’s score was lower than her title-winning floor effort of 9.9625 Friday, while Rowe’s bars was an improvement on her 9.8375 from the semifinal.

“I have always loved bars and beam, so it was incredible to hit that bars routine tonight,” said Rowe.

The senior capped her night with a fall on beam, which was her first of the season. But she took it in stride for a couple of reasons. First, she finished with an outstanding career that will be remembered over the fall, and second it gave sophomore Shannon McNatt a chance to experience a pressure situation. If McNatt had fallen off the beam in the anchor position, Utah would have finished sixth behind Alabama.

“My coaches reminded me that I’ve had a great career and that trumps the fall,” said Rowe. “I really have loved every minute at Utah and am so proud of this team because we faced a lot of adversity this season and still made it back into the Super Six.”

Utah was written off by many after Sabrina Schwab, the 2016 Pac-12 freshman of the year, and newcomer Kim Tessen were lost for the season early on. And maybe even more so when standout Kari Lee was limited to one event after suffering a high ankle sprain before regionals.

“The sum of the season was it was a great year,” said co-head coach Tom Farden. “We were down three gymnasts and still made the Super Six.”

Farden admitted his team went big early, with Tiffani Lewis trying to land her epass full in, back out in Utah’s opening event of floor. The coach knew Utah needed to go for broke in a meet with this much talent. Lewis normally lands the epass in practice, but unfortunately she and MaKenna Merrell both stepped out of bounds in their routines. That meant the Red Rocks counted a 9.65 and finished up with a 49.0625 on floor compared to their 49.4875 in the same event on Friday. In the semifinal, it was their final rotation.

“We just had too much adrenaline, which is a tricky part of floor,” said Farden. “Our other challenge was we needed to be more aggressive with our landings on floor and vault.”

Utah matched its floor score on vault before posting its best set of the night on bars (49.3125).

“Tom and Megan (Marsden) told us all season this team has grit, passion and dedication,” said Rowe. “We were goal-oriented all year, and our goal was to get back to the Super Six, which we did.”

Event winners

Two of Saturday’s events were won by perfect scores. Nichols and UCLA’s Peng Peng Lee hit 10.0s on beam, while Florida’s Alex McMurtry recorded a 10.0 on bars. Nichols had the best vault score at 9.9625, and McMurtry and teammate Alicia Boren, along with Nichols and her teammate AJ Jackson, hit 9.95s on floor.