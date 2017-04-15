Brigham Young players celebrate their three-set victory over Stanford at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

PROVO — The No. 3-ranked BYU men's volleyball team seemed to have it in cruise control from the get-go in earning a straight set win over Stanford (25-19, 25-21, 25-18) in the first round of the MPSF tournament on Saturday.

Short rallies, a lot of service errors by the Cardinal, along with stellar serving and passing by the Cougars defined a match where BYU hit at just a .200 hitting percentage before upping it to .315 to finish out the match.

"We were really aggressive from the service line," head coach Shawn Olmstead said. "Once we got (Stanford) in certain positions passing, we had a good idea of what they were going to do and had good touches from there."

The Cougars tallied seven service aces in the match against just 13 service errors while the Cardinal had just one ace as opposed to 17 service errors.

"Seven aces against 13 errors — that's big-time," Olmstead said.

Also serving the Cougars well was building and then maintaining comfortable leads throughout the match.

Olmstead's team never trailed in the first set and immediately set out to an 11-6 lead before cruising to a relatively comfortable 25-19 set win.

Stanford proved tougher in the second set, until a 7-1 run by the Cougars put them up 15-12 before taking the set 25-21. The third and final set followed the form of the first set with the Cougars leading throughout and then taking it by a healthy 25-18 margin.

"Anytime Stanford would creep (up) a little, or score a point with their serve, we would be good about just turning the tide," Olmstead said. "We figured out what we could do to stop (them) offensively, and I credit the guys for doing that. … They didn't allow any runs of above a couple of points, and you don't see that often in the course of a volleyball match."

Defensively, the Cougars showed as well as they have all season in both receiving the ball and getting big blocks at the net. Overall, the Cougars had 8.5 team blocks to Stanford's two, with Joe Grosh leading the way with a match-high six block assists.

"It was really good tonight," Olmstead said of the team's block. "Again, it starts with our servers, and we got them out of system. So we felt really comfortable with what (Stanford) would do in certain passing situations. … We were able to make early moves because of the pass that they saw."

Leading the way in kills was Tim Dobbert, who put down a match-high 13 of them from his opposite hitter position. Dobbert got the nod over Ben Patch, who recently returned to action off of a groin injury yet was held out by Olmstead on Saturday.

"We felt comfortable in the situations with Tim out there, and Tim did a phenomenal job," Olmstead said. "But Ben is available."

With the win, BYU advances to the semifinal round where it will take on the winner of Hawaii vs. Pepperdine. Due to No. 1 seed Long Beach's win over USC in the first round, the 49ers will host the rest of the tournament.

But according to Olmstead, where his team plays and who it plays isn't a concern, as his players are focused just one what's ahead.

"I told the guys you've got to go be able to win championship on the road in every sport," Olmstead said. "So don't go hope and wish that something's going to happen. We can't have that mindset."

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney