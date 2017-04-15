ST. LOUIS — Utah made its 20th appearance in the Super Six Saturday, which is tied for second all-time with Georgia and UCLA, and behind Alabama’s 23. The Red Rocks were the only non-repeat in this year’s finals as Georgia qualified in 2016. Rounding out the finals group were champion Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Alabama and UCLA.

Utah’s bid for its 11th championship, and first since 1995, ended with a fifth-place finish and marked the third time in its last four finals appearances the Red Rocks have finished fifth (2011 and 2012). In 2015, the team finished second.

Troubles out the gate

Utah had worked all season on starting strong out the gate. But the group struggled to produce a strong start in either of its championship outings. In Friday’s semifinal, it was a sluggish start that put the Red Rocks behind early. Saturday, it was the opposite, with the team amped up and two gymnasts landing out of bounds on floor in Utah’s opening event.

Saying goodbye

The Red Rocks will only lose Baely Rowe for next season, as the Washington native is the lone senior on Utah’s squad. Rowe concluded her career with her best season yet, earning All-American honors in the all-around and on beam. She was also the 2016 Pac-12 beam champion, and finished as a four-time All-American and seven-time All-Pac-12 conference honoree.

“We are so proud of Baely,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden. “From her freshman season, she’s done nothing but get better, and the results have shown that. She will leave Utah as one of our most memorable athletes.”

Tidbits

Former Utah gymnast Breanna Hughes trained with Oklahoma standout Maggie Nichols in Minnesota. Their coach was Hughes’ dad, Mike Hunger. The freshman Nichols was the regular season’s best all-arounder and guided Oklahoma to its second-straight championship Saturday.

“I watched Maggie for two weeks and knew this kid was something special. She was doing stuff at 9 that most of our 13-year-olds couldn’t do,” said Hunger. “I’m rooting for Utah in the Super Six, but I’m also rooting for Maggie.”

The coach went from heartbroken on Friday after Nichols fell on beam and lost her bid for the all-around title to elated Saturday when she earned a 10.0 on the same event.