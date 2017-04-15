LOS ANGELES — Call it a case of selective memory.

Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors both have foggy minds when it comes to conjuring up memories of experiences from their first foray into the NBA playoffs five years ago.

There’s a good reason why they might not recall vivid details of being swept out of the first round in four games by the San Antonio Spurs.

The only relatively close game was an 87-81 Game 4 loss at home. The other three outcomes were all double-digit defeats for Utah, including a 114-83 shellacking in Game 2.

Overall, the Jazz were outscored by 64 points in four games.

“I don’t remember much, to be honest,” Hayward said leading up to Game 1 of a series they can only hope goes much, much better. “I remember we got swept and it wasn’t that pretty. I try not to remember too much about that.”

Hayward only averaged 7.3 points on 18.2 percent shooting in that series. Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap carried the offensive load for the Jazz that year.

Favors averaged 11.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the four losses, but he’s swept recollections to the back of his mind, too.

“We got swept. That’s the only thing I remember,” Favors said. “It was a tough series. We were going against probably the best team in the NBA at that time.”

Boris Diaw has better memories from that series and that year’s playoffs. He was on the Spurs team that steamrolled the Jazz and eventually lost to Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals.

Diaw’s memory about the Jazz?

“They were a young team with a lot of talent,” Diaw said. “I remember saying to myself that these guys in a few years are going to be tough to beat because they’re already playing good and they’re just starting.”

PAYING ATTENTION: Diaw humorously agreed with a media member who asked if reporters put too much emphasis on the importance of experience in the playoffs.

“It is very different,” he said. “Playoffs are very different.”

Diaw, who is in his 10th playoffs with his fourth different team, admitted it’s not just the media that makes a bigger deal of things during the postseason.

“Everything is amplified in the playoffs,” he said. “The pressure that you get, the media coverage, even friends and family follow more what you’re doing than before.”

Diaw laughed when asked if he has friends and family members who are just finding out that he’s no longer with the Spurs after playing in San Antonio for the past five seasons.

“Well, family no,” he said, “but some friends are, ‘Oh yeah, you’re with Utah now, good luck.’ It happens.”

SPECIAL TIME: Jazz coach Quin Snyder was asked if he's curious or excited to see how his team responds to being in the playoffs.

"I think (we're) excited about the opportunity," he said. "Whether it's your first (playoffs), your second, your third, this is a special time of year. It's what people work for, so I'm glad to be a part of it."

HOME COURT: The Jazz are staying in a fancy Beverly Hills hotel, and they'd considered holding shootaround and practices at nearby UCLA. For Saturday morning's shootaround, they ended up going through their strategy session at a private home with an NBA-regulation court about 10-15 minutes from their hotel.