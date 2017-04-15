After a goal by the Colorado Rapids in the first half, RSL's fairy tale start with coach Mike Petke looked all but over. But, in the 85th minute, Yura Movsisyan nailed a penalty kick to equalize the match. Soon after, Brooks Lennon put Real up for good with an amazing strike outside the box, leading to a 2-1 victory for the away team.

Nick Rimando (6) — The first goal which was scored on Rimando was not his fault. He almost had the deflection, but was a tad late. He ended the match with 2 saves.

Danilo Acosta (5) — Acosta had a poor fool in the 49th minute, which gave Colorado a free kick outside the box. However, Acosta made up for his mistake by heading the free kick over the crossbar to save a goal.

Chris Wingert (4.5) — Kevin Doyle got a good look at goal right behind Wingert with no pressure or physicality to move the striker off his line. This led to a 1-0 lead for the Rapids.

Chris Schuler (4.5) — Schuler took a bad angle and was behind Doyle in the 29th minute when Colorado scored. Being sandwiched between Wingert and Schuler was not enough to stop Doyle's goal.

Demar Phillips (6) — Phillips came up field multiple times to help with the attack in the second half. In the 88th minute, he assisted on Lennon's goal, and he was a stabilizing force on the back end.

Luke Mulholland (4.5) — After a goal last week in the snow, Mulholland was held without a goal, and was not as crisp with the ball. This led to his being substituted out for Silva in the 64th minute.

Kyle Beckerman (4.5) — The possession seemed to waver in the second half, and it always starts with the midfield. There were sloppy distributions from RSL and its captain.

Brooks Lennon (6) — Lennon looked lost early in the second half, but in the 88th minute, he struck a beautiful right footed kick for his first MLS goal, sealing the victory for RSL.

Albert Rusnák (4) — Rusnák couldn't match his performance from last week. With poor decision making, he showed his youth and failed to deliver.

Sebastian Saucedo (4.5) — The second half was not kind to Saucedo. With a lack of touches, Saucedo did not have many striking opportunities. He was subbed out in the 70th minute as RSL looked for a fresher attack.

Yura Movsisyan (6) — In the first half, Movsisyan had a few looks including a header that went wide left. The 85th minute was where the match shifted for RSL, when he hit the penalty kick to knot up the score.

Substitutes:

Luis Silva (5) — Silva came into the match early in the 64th minute. RSL lacked energy in the second half and hoped Silva would provide a spark.

Ricardo Velazco (5) — In the 70th minute, Velazco subbed in for Saucedo. Both goals were scored with Velazco on the pitch.

Omar Holness (N/A) — Holness subbed in at the 93rd minute for Rusnák to shore up the defense.

