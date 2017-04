Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is injured right after tip off during the first round of the NBA playoffs in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

The Jazz lost their defensive star Rudy Gobert within seconds of the tip due to a knee sprain. Here's how folks on Twitter reacted to his injury:

NOOOOO... 10 seconds into the game Rudy Gobert has to be helped off the court after some kind of injury to his knee. #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/UTQalDKynH — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) April 16, 2017

Awful start for Jazz vs Clippers. Rudy Gobert being carried off by teammates. #NBA pic.twitter.com/nSMFrTB5bJ — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) April 16, 2017

First play of Jazz/Clippers, Rudy Gobert bangs knees with Luc Mbah a Moute and has to be helped off the court. Potential series changer. — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 16, 2017

Even the L.A. crowd went silent and groaned when Gobert was injured on the first play of this series. It's a sad microcosm of this season. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

When you looking forward to DeAndre Jordan vs Rudy Gobert and Gobert gets hurt in the first 10 secs pic.twitter.com/u1qLbq40gy — IV (@carlcp4) April 16, 2017

Clippers-Jazz may have ended 17 seconds into the series. Could potentially never see this Utah team at full strength – this year or ever. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 16, 2017

So, The Jazz are cursed then? — Geoff Johnston (@geoffjBYU) April 16, 2017

Everything is awful usjfirjtidjsoworbehdjdisuwgv — Mitch Henline (@MitchHenline) April 16, 2017

Well Jazz vs clippers is over if gobert is out — Dan Muscarella (@dannymusc) April 16, 2017

Me: "I have the Jazz in this series."

*13 seconds later Gobert gets hurt*

Me: "I have the Clippers in this series." — Delly (@WalkerMUT) April 16, 2017

🎵 nothing really matters

anyone can see

nothing really matters

Rudy Gobert hurt his knee 🎵 — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) April 16, 2017

Watching your timeline for a Rudy Gobert injury update like pic.twitter.com/RWtDs5Z2yo — SLC Dunk - #Win4Rudy (@slcdunk) April 16, 2017

Praying that Mr. Miyagi is in the locker room working on @rudygobert27



This is horrible. — Justin Zero Reeves (@JustinFreeves) April 16, 2017

Jazz fans had to wait until almost the end of the first quarter to get the official word:

Rudy Gobert - left knee sprain - WILL NOT RETURN#UTAatLAC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 16, 2017

Here's more reactions after the official word:

Me immediately after I heard what happened to Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/rbCJrcwKAY — Cameron (@camricedog) April 16, 2017

My entire twitter timeline right now about Rudy Gobert . blessed to be following so many gifted doctor experts. #UTAatLAC #takenote pic.twitter.com/fx10kBt3du — Jed Pollock (@JPPollock) April 16, 2017

Jazz defensive efficiency w/ Rudy Gobert: No. 1

Jazz defensive efficiency w/o Rudy Gobert: No. 20 pic.twitter.com/yhptuk0gQn — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 16, 2017

maybe paul pierce can go talk to rudy at halftime and teach him how to have a miraculous 5 minute recovery from a devastating injury pic.twitter.com/Yj2snbRvAV — ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) April 16, 2017

Every Utah Jazz fan after Rudy Gobert got hurt...#nbaplayoffs pic.twitter.com/S1xvPv2Kdw — Ian (@Capricorn131987) April 16, 2017

But late in the second quarter the Jazz were able to go on a run and even take the lead at points. Utah and L.A. ended the half tied 52-52.

*whispers* The Jazz are beating the Clippers 42-38, if that helps. https://t.co/HM3WdF6PsA — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

Jazz effort has been great. Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, they are taking it to the Clippers. #TakeNote — Tyson Whiting (@TysonOnSports) April 16, 2017

Staples Center is pretty stunned that the Rudy Gobert-less Jazz are beating the Clippers 44-38 right now. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

Quin Snyder lauded his team's season-long resiliency. We are now seeing it at the most important time. What a response after Rudy's injury — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) April 16, 2017