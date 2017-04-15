Courtney Beavers (back-center) is lifted into the air by teammate Eryn Sustayta (front-center) as head coach TJ Hubbard (right) looks on after hitting a walk-off single against Seattle U on Saturday. The Wolverines won the game, 1-0, to take the WAC series two games to one.

The Utah Valley University softball team split a doubleheader against Seattle U on Saturday to take the series two games to one. The Wolverines dropped game one of the twin bill, 10-9, before winning the series finale, 1-0, on a Courtney Beavers walk-off single.

"The first game was a tough loss being down and then coming back the way we did," said Utah Valley head coach TJ Hubbard. "I was proud of our team's fight and determination. This team never gives up. Game two was great. Our defense was awesome and Lauren Frailey was untouchable. She was light's out. Being in that situation in the sixth and seventh inning with a chance to win the game is all you can ask for."

Game two

Beavers hit a walk-off single to score Kristy Snyder in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Utah Valley (12-17, 4-5 WAC) to a 1-0 series-clinching win in the back end of a doubleheader at Wolverine Field on Saturday afternoon.

Tied 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Taleigh Williams opened the inning with a walk for the Wolverines. Snyder then reached on a fielder's choice to second base with Williams called out at second. Eryn Sustayta then reached on a fielder's choice to second with Snyder sliding into second safe after a muffed throw by the shortstop.

Kirsten Anderson continued the bottom of the seventh with a ground out to third, advancing Sustayta to second and Snyder to third. Beavers then singled to advance Snyder across the plate for the game-winning run.

Beavers and Lyndsay Steverson led the Wolverines at the plate with 2-for-3 performances. Beavers had the game-winning RBI single. Williams went 1-for-2, and Sustayta finished 1-for-3.

Lauren Frailey picked up the complete-game shutout victory in the circle to improve to 9-6 on the season. Frailey did not give up a run while scattering eight hits and striking out three. The complete-game outing marked the ninth of the season for the WAC Pitcher of the Week Frailey and her second shutout.

Game one

UVU's comeback attempt fell just short as the Wolverines rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't catch up to the Redhawks (15-26, 4-5 WAC) who used a pair of four-run innings to defeat Utah Valley, 10-9.

Seattle U took advantage of four UVU errors in the top of the first inning to score four runs. Back-to-back errors to open the inning allowed Nicole Bolasky and Paige Bouska to settle on second and third before Madison Cathcart reached on a fielder's choice, advancing Bouska to second on a UVU throwing error and Bolasky across home plate for the score. Savannah Loomis then sent a ball over the right-center wall for a three-run homer to give the Redhawks an early 4-0 lead.

Utah Valley got a run back in the bottom of the third inning as Sustayta opened the inning with a single to left field. Anderson then singled to left to advance Sustayta to second. Sustayta then advanced to third on a dropped infield fly before scoring on a Seattle U throwing error to cut the Redhawk lead to a 4-1 advantage.

With bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning, Loomis doubled to right center to send both Bouska and Kaylee Ree across the plate to give Seattle U a 6-1 lead. Maddy Kristjanson then grounded out but advanced Cathcart home from third to make it 7-1. Kayla Gonzales doubled to center to score Cherise Silvan from second to give the Redhawks an 8-1 lead.

The Redhawks scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning on a Cathcart sacrifice fly and a Loomis groundout RBI to extend their lead to a 10-1 advantage. Utah Valley responded in the bottom half of the sixth when Snyder doubled to right center before scoring on a Kawehi Kahana single to left. Beavers then tripled to center to score Anderson who was pinch running for Kahana. Caragh Morris singled up the middle to score Beavers for UVU's third run of the inning to cut the SU lead to a 10-4 advantage.

After holding the Redhawks scoreless in the top of the seventh inning, UVU rallied in the bottom half as the Wolverines loaded the bases with two outs. Beavers singled up the middle to score both Sustayta and Williams to cut into the SU lead, 10-6. Morris then hit a three-run homer over the left field wall to get within one run, 10-9. The Wolverines got the tying run on the bases as Brittney Vansway walked. The Redhawks then got out of the inning and secured the win as Lyndsay Steverson lined out to first base to end the UVU rally.

Vansway went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of walks. Beavers went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Morris recorded a team-best four RBIs with two hits, including the home run. Sustayta went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.

Bailey Moore went 5.0 innings in the circle for UVU with three strikeouts. Angelica Ponce pitched the final inning for the Wolverines, giving up just one run with a strikeout.

Up next for UVU

The Wolverines continue WAC play as the team travels to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on Grand Canyon in a three-game set beginning April 21.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.