Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon, left, follows the flight of his shot that went into the net for the go-ahead score between Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams, front, right, and midfielder Michael Azira late in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. Real Salt Lake won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Mike Petke honeymoon continues for Real Salt Lake.

In Petke’s second game as manager for the Cobalt and Claret, RSL (2-3-1) won its second-straight game as two goals in the final 10 minutes propelled it to a 2-1 win against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado (1-3-1) on Saturday night.

It marked a triumphant homecoming for the RSL coach, who appeared in 70 games (69 starts) for Colorado as a player from 2005-08.

“Obviously ecstatic,” Petke said postgame. “Not just for the win but for the guys.”

The visitors weathered the storm early, with Nick Rimando tested by Rapids striker Kevin Doyle’s breakaway effort in the fifth minute, which the RSL keeper sent away with a fingertip save. The Irish international eventually did put Colorado in front with a headed effort in the 29th minute, assisted by midfielder Marlon Hairston.

Salt Lake produced multiple chances to equalize for the remainder of the half, including Yura Movsisyan’s lone on-target effort in the 38th minute, but still found itself down a goal entering halftime, despite outshooting Colorado 5-2 and controlling nearly 62 percent of the first-half possession.

“They knew coming into halftime that it wasn’t good enough,” Petke said of the first-half effort. “I laid into them a little bit, but I didn’t need to. They laid into each other.”

Colorado carried momentum into the second half, controlling the tempo and eventually evening the shots between the two sides.

“Coming out into the second half, again it wasn’t beautiful, but they had a little more urgency,” Petke continued. “They pushed the play and they wouldn’t stop until they got it. That, to me, is impressive.”

With a late-game push, RSL quickly found itself level in the 85th minute when Rapids defender Jared Watts was sent off with a red card for a hand ball in the box. Movsisyan took the ensuing penalty for RSL, burying the effort to level the score at 1-1.

“These are the games where you wait,” Movsisyan said of the late offensive spark. “It’s a 90-minute game. You stick to it and you wait for your opportunity.”

Just under three minutes later, RSL academy product Brooks Lennon propelled the visitors in front with his goal in the 88th minute, giving Salt Lake a 2-1 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish. It marked the debut goal for Lennon, who joined RSL on loan from Liverpool back in February.

“Obviously it’s a big rivalry,” Lennon said of his Rocky Mountain Cup debut. “It was my first time playing in it and it felt different. I was glad I had the opportunity to play in it and get the win.”

Prior to the game-winning goal, the 19-year-old guaranteed Petke that he would score when given the opportunity.

“I told him about 10 minutes before the goal that when I got my shot, I was going to bury it,” said Lennon.

It was a tangible display of the kind of confidence that has reinvigorated the Salt Lake locker room since Petke has taken over.

“It shows they have the desire, the energy, and they compete until the last whistle,” the RSL head coach explained. “In a league of parity like this, it comes down to not giving up and pushing until that last second.”

With the win, Salt Lake not only found its first road win of 2017, but also gained an early jump on retaining the rivalry trophy.

“We knew we hadn’t won away in a long time,” said Movsisyan. “Especially with the Rocky Mountain Cup and what it means to our fans, we knew it was important. We’re coming back here again, so it was great to get ahead in the Rocky Mountain Cup.”

RSL returns home to Rio Tinto Stadium next weekend to face expansion franchise Atlanta United in the debut meeting between the two sides.

“It’s another opportunity for us to get points and to improve as a team,” said Petke. “It’s about getting back on track and playing the style we want to play.”