Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Triad Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

DENVER â€” The Deseret News won 33 awards â€” including eight first-place honors â€” in this year's Top of the Rockies journalism contest.

The Deseret News took home more awards than any other newspaper in its category and more than any Utah newspaper.

Top of the Rockies is a regional competition between journalists in the Society of Professional Journalists' Region 9 â€” Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.

The Deseret News competed against publications with a circulation of 75,000 or higher, including papers such as the Denver Post, Albuquerque Journal and Salt Lake Tribune.

Winners were announced Friday at the Denver Press Club.

First-place winners

  • Jeff Allred in Spot News Photography with "Apartment Fire Survivors."
Second-place winners
  • Scott G. Winterton in Sports Photography with "Over the Fence."
Third-place winners
  • Heather Tuttle in Feature Page Design with "Classroom Connections."
  • Heidi Perry, Visual/Edit Team and Sports Team in Special Section with "Life of a Legend."
  • Ravell Call in Spot News Photography with "Lisa Falls Rescue."
  • Jeffrey Allred in Sports Photography with "Memorial Day Memories."
  • Ravell Call in Feature Photography with "Salute to Veterans."
