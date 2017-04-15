DENVER â€” The Deseret News won 33 awards â€” including eight first-place honors â€” in this year's Top of the Rockies journalism contest.

The Deseret News took home more awards than any other newspaper in its category and more than any Utah newspaper.

Top of the Rockies is a regional competition between journalists in the Society of Professional Journalists' Region 9 â€” Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.

The Deseret News competed against publications with a circulation of 75,000 or higher, including papers such as the Denver Post, Albuquerque Journal and Salt Lake Tribune.

Winners were announced Friday at the Denver Press Club.

First-place winners

Jesse Hyde, Lois Collins and Lauren Fields in General Reporting: Series or Package with Suicide Series: Affluent and Rural Challenges.

Morgan Jacobsen in Education General Reporting with Utah's Teacher Problem.

Katie McKellar in Politics Enterprise Reporting with Is the Salt Lake County Recorder Really Running His Office?

Daphne Chen in Science General Reporting with Genetic Sleuths Solve a Medical Mystery in Breakthrough Study.

Eric Schulzke in Science Enterprise Reporting with Restoring the Brain: An Emerging Science Looks at How Our Mind Rejuvenates Itself.

Doug Robinson in Sports General Reporting with Former BYU Running Back Luke Staley Paying a Painful Price for Gridiron Glory.

Jeff Allred in Spot News Photography with "Apartment Fire Survivors."

Second-place winners

Allison Pond and Lauren Fields in General Reporting Series or Package with Refugee Series: A Deseret News Editor Visits Refugee Camps.

Daphne Chen in Business Enterprise Reporting with Health Inspection Delays Put the Bite on Food Trucks and Carts.

Daphne Chen in Health General Reporting with Waiting on Young Invincibles.

Amy Joi O'Donoghue in Agriculture General Reporting with Housing Pressure Puts the Squeeze on Utah Countyâ€™s Rich Farmland.

Josh Terry in A&E Criticism with Josh Terry's movie reviews.

Hal Boyd in Editorials with Hal Boyd's editorials.

Jay Evensen in News Column with Jay Evensen's columns

Scott G. Winterton in Sports Photography with "Over the Fence."

Third-place winners

Chandra Johnson in News Reporting: Single Story with Why Some Men are Opting out of Life and Escaping into Digital Media.

Daphne Chen in News Feature with Surgeon Remembers 9/11.

Lois Collins in Education Enterprise Reporting with The Skills Needed to Thrive as an Independent Adult.

Daphne Chen in Science General Reporting with Utah Mom, Doctors Push to Add Rare Disorder to National Newborn Screening Panel.

Lois Collins in Health General Reporting with National Program Helps Soldiers Learn to Cope with PTSD.

Daphne Chen in Health Enterprise Reporting with Are Utah Schools Violating Diabetic Studentsâ€™ Rights?

Amy Joi O'Donoghue in Environment Enterprise Reporting with Special Report: Utahâ€™s Mighty Five.

Marjorie Cortez in Agriculture General Reporting with Refugee Goat Project Growing by Leaps and Bounds.

Christine Rappleye in A&E Criticism with Christene Rappleye's book reviews.

Lois Collins with Lois Collins' columns

Heather Tuttle in Feature Page Design with "Classroom Connections."

Heidi Perry, Visual/Edit Team and Sports Team in Special Section with "Life of a Legend."

Ravell Call in Spot News Photography with "Lisa Falls Rescue."

Jeffrey Allred in Sports Photography with "Memorial Day Memories."