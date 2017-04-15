FILE— A paraglider was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after falling an estimated 1,000 feet and crashing near Centerville.

CENTERVILLE — A paraglider was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after falling an estimated 1,000 feet and crashing near Centerville.

The 58-year-old man was transported to the University of Utah hospital with back and leg injuries.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched at 3 p.m. when they received reports of the incident. Within about an hour, emergency responders were able to hoist the man into a helicopter and transport him for treatment, Davis County Sheriff's Sgt. DeeAnn Servey said.

The man was paragliding with seven other people, but his equipment malfunctioned while he was in the air, Servey said.

"He claimed he fell from over 1,000 feet," she said.

First responders were able to locate the injured man quickly because he landed on a side of the mountain that was very visible to rescuers, the sergeant said.

"He was conscious during the whole rescue, so that was good news," Servey said.

The man is expected to recover.