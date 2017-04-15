You’ve got to throw strikes and you’ve got to get each guy out. I was fortunate enough to do that today.

PROVO — When BYU relief pitcher Riley Gates strode to the mound in the eighth inning Saturday afternoon at Miller Park, the Cougars led by five runs but Pepperdine had the bases loaded and no outs.

In that pressure-packed situation, Gates calmly struck out two and induced a groundout to get out of the jam. Then he pitched a scoreless ninth to help BYU preserve a 9-4 win over the Waves before a crowd of 1,126.

In a game highlighted by four home runs — including two by Kyle Dean and one by Colton Shaver for BYU — Gates’ arm got the job done when his team needed it.

“It was definitely the difference in the game,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said of Gates' performance. “When they load up the bases like that with nobody out, you have to assume they’re going to get one run or two runs. When he came in, I just told him to pitch to contact and minimize this inning instead of turning this into a one-run ball game. He did more than we expected on that — two strikeouts and a groundout. It’s nice to have Riley, knowing we can trust Riley late in the game right now because he has electric stuff. He trusts me to put him in and I trust him when I put him in.”

“You’ve got to throw strikes and you’ve got to get each guy out,” said Gates, who earned his first save of the season. “I was fortunate enough to do that today.”

Prior to Gates’ appearance, starter Hayden Rogers pitched seven strong innings. However, he surrendered a three-run home run to Ben Rodriguez in the second inning, allowing Pepperdine to jump out to an early 3-0 lead. In the third, the Waves added another run to go up 4-0.

But in the bottom of the third, BYU scored three unearned runs, thanks in part to Wave errors, and then Shaver crushed a solo home run to tie the game at 4.

Then to lead off the fourth inning, Dean blasted a homer off the scoreboard in left field to lift BYU to its first lead of the game, 5-4.

Later, Daniel Schneemann tripled to score Nate Favero, and a single by Keaton Kringlen scored Schneemann. An RBI single by Shaver made the score 8-4 for the Cougars after four frames.

Dean homered again in the seventh inning, a solo shot over the center-field wall, that put BYU up 9-4.

“His pre-game (batting practice) was just electric,” Littlewood said. “He hit seven or eight home runs. That’s what we want him to continue to do. To have Kyle as a No. 8 in our lineup, it means you have a pretty special lineup.”

Shaver ended up hitting three home runs in the series against Pepperdine, including a grand slam in the first inning of Friday’s game that helped propel the Cougars to a 7-2 victory. He also had a two-run homer in the opening game of the series Thursday.

“He’s just locked in. He’s swinging at strikes and taking balls,” Littlewood said of Shaver, who opened the season with a prolonged slump at the plate. “He’s working hard off the field. I’m really proud of him, the way he’s got himself back mentally and physically.”

Rogers improved to 4-1 on the season after going seven innings with two strikeouts, one walk and scattering eight hits.

“He’s awesome. He’s a bulldog,” Gates said of Rogers. “He had some things that didn’t go his way in the first couple of innings. Then with the mental ability he has, he settled in and did his job.”

With the victory, BYU (20-13 overall and 9-3 in West Coast Conference play) won the series over Pepperdine (17-17, 6-6) after dropping the first game.

“It was necessary,” LIttlewood said of Saturday's win. “It was such an important game for us because I would assume that Pepperdine is going to be battling for one of those top four spots (in the WCC race). The tie-breaker, with playing only 27 games, comes into play a lot of times.”

Next up for the Cougars is a game Tuesday night against arch-rival Utah at Smith's Ballpark, followed by a three-game series at San Diego.

“They’re all big weeks for us,” Littlewood said. “Utah’s always a big game, so it’s not like you can rest for a while. I’m already thinking about how we’re going to approach that. We’ll take Utah first and then worry about San Diego."