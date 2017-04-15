In the final home match of the 2017 season, BYU women's tennis fell 4-1 to LMU on Saturday.

BYU's four seniors, Mayci Jones, Natella Nabieva, Demi Perkinson and Savannah Ware-Avina, were honored prior to the match.

"Today was a little disappointing for Senior Day, and I felt we came out flat in doubles and that carried into singles," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "We made a push after the first set in several of the singles matches, but it was a little too late. Hopefully we can learn from this and move forward and be ready to go in our next match against Santa Clara."

After the Lions (12-7, 4-3 West Coast Conference) defaulted the third doubles matchup, BYU (7-11, 2-3 WCC) failed to capitalize on courts one and two. LMU won 6-3 and 7-5 to score the first point of the contest.

In singles, the Cougars picked up an automatic point after LMU defaulted at the No. 6 singles match to keep the score even at 1-1. The Lions' Slobhan Anderson defeated BYU freshman Kate Cusick, 6-4, 6-0, at third singles to give LMU a 2-1 lead. Fourth singles finished next with the Lions' Camila Tumosa defeating freshman Samantha Smith, 6-1, 7-5, and LMU clinched the match for the 4-1 victory after Slvira Juravliova defeated Nabieva, 6-4, 6-3, at the No. 2 singles slot.

BYU will travel for its final two regular-season matches next weekend. The Cougars visit Santa Clara on Friday, April 21, with the match starting at 11 a.m. PDT, before facing San Francisco on Saturday, April 22, at 11:30 a.m. Information regarding live stats can be found on the BYU women's tennis schedule page.