On Easter Sunday, the miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ gives hope to Christians that overpowers desolation, despair and death.

Yet hope is not solely a Christian concept.

Hope transcends religious boundaries. When hope infects the human soul, it moves people beyond darkness and into the light of renewal and rebirth.

Modern-day efforts to provide opportunities for the jobless, shelter for the homeless and education for the unlearned is about giving hope; ameliorating addiction, assuaging suffering and instilling self-reliance similarly sows seeds of hope.

It sparks entrepreneurs and students; it gives expectant mothers strength and comforts the elderly Christian at a final confession.

When the Mormon pioneers arrived in the Great Basin nearly 170 years ago in the summer of 1847, they began planting crops in an effort to produce enough food for their growing group’s long-term survival.

During that first fall they planted thousands of acres of wheat, corn and assorted vegetables.

An auspicious winter provided hope that their crops would thrive until harvest. Yet, after the crops weathered bitter frosts, suddenly in late May there came what many Latter-day Saints described as “a plague” of insects.

These so-called Mormon crickets swarmed the crops. With the prospect of losing their means of survival, the early pioneers turned heavenward.

“We cried unto the Lord in our afflictions, and the Lord heard us,” pioneer Orson Pratt recounted.

A miracle came from above.

“Thousands and tens of thousands of a small white bird … went to work, and by thousands and tens of thousands, began to devour (the crickets) up, and still we thought that even they could not prevail against so large and mighty an army,” Pratt continued. “But we noticed that when they had apparently filled themselves with these crickets, they would go and vomit them up, and again go to work and fill themselves, and so they continued to do, until the land was cleared of crickets, and our crops were saved.”

Others would explain the phenomenon away. However, for the early pioneers, it was a miracle. The story helped a generation of Utahns to never lose hope, to carry forward, to pray, to toil and to press on and look heavenward for the hand of Providence.

The empty tomb and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ gives Christians worldwide a profound hope. The miracle that Mary Magdalene first witnessed alchemized the doubting Thomas; it turned depression among Christ’s disciples into determination to spread Christianity across the globe.

Easter gives hope. To all of us.