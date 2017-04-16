FILE— Dallas is the reason I want to go to college to further my education. Being a teen mom is one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding.

Editor’s note: The Richard Richards Institute for Ethics at Weber State University awards annual ethics scholarships for graduating high school seniors headed to the university. Part of the scholarship selection process involves a brief essay on ethics. The following scholarship-winning essay is published with the author’s permission.

Everybody makes decisions whether they are right or wrong, which is what ethics is about. In my own life, I made a choice I believe to be the right choice.

When I was a junior in high school I found out I was eight weeks pregnant.

I had a decision to make based on three options: abort my child, give him up for adoption or keep him.

Abortion, in my own opinion, is not ethical. Why should I kill a child just because I got pregnant in high school? No one deserves to be killed before they even have a chance to live. I understand if I had aborted him I could be “myself” and have fun in high school without having to be tied down, but if I aborted him that would have been one of the most selfish things I could have done.

Adoption could have been a good option, but why should I give my child up for adoption when I can take care of him? I know there are families out there that would love to have a child but are unable to produce one of their own. Adoption is a great thing to have because if a person that could not take care of a child mentally, physically or financially got pregnant, they would be able to give that baby to a family that could take care of the child.

Keeping my son was the best decision I have ever made.

Dallas has been the biggest part of my life. I don’t know what I would do without him. He has shown me how to keep striving and to do my best to be able to take care of him.

Additionally, if I dropped out of school, I would limit my capacity to provide for him as he grows and progresses. Yes, I would have taken a job, but I would not be able to provide him the life he deserves. By staying in high school and getting my diploma, I can have a better education and get a better job.

Staying in school was yet another hard decision to make because I had to deal with people saying horrible things to me and judging me harshly, but with my family support as well as my teachers, I knew I would be able to get through the hard times. I also knew that I was doing this for my amazing son. Dallas is the reason I’ll go to college to further my education. Being a teen mom is one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding.

I want to do my best for my son. He has been my inspiration to do my best to be able to learn and protect him. He is only a baby, but he has taught me that even though there are so many hard things in the world, I can do my best to make it better by making correct ethical choices.

Stacey Squire will attend Weber State University in the fall.