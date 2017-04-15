HELPER — Officials are trying to determine how a live hand grenade ended up in a rock pile near a recreational vehicle dealership in Carbon County.

Deputies responded after receiving a report of the grenade being found Wednesday near Helper. A bomb squad was called, and two robots were used to transport the grenade from the rock pile to an 8-foot-deep hole, where it was detonated.

Investigators suspect the rocks had recently been delivered from Utah County but have not yet nailed down an exact location.