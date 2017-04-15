Behind a grand slam from Lauren Bell and a 10-run fourth inning, No. 20 BYU secured the 14-0 run-rule win and series sweep over Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Gail Miller Field.

"It was a complete team victory," BYU head coach Gordan Eakin said. "As coaches we are extremely impressed with the way our team is playing right now. Our pitching is performing at the highest level and our defense is performing well. We're very potent offensively. We like where we're at right now."

With the victory, BYU (31-10, 6-0 West Coast Conference) extended its win streak to nine games, the longest win streak of the season. McKenna Bull pitched four innings and held Pacific (18-24, 1-5 WCC) to just two hits during the game. Second baseman Lauren Bell hit a grand slam to record four RBIs, tying her career high from 2015, while Caitlyn Larsen Alldredge posted three RBIs and a team-high three hits.

It was three up, three down for both teams in the first inning. The Tigers remained scoreless in the second frame without a player on base before the Cougars scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning. Alldredge doubled to left center to bring Ashley Thompson home from second base. After Alexa Strid walked, Briielle Breland doubled to right center to bring Alldredge across home plate. BYU closed the inning with a 2-0 lead.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Libby Sugg earned an RBI after hitting the ball the center field and allowing Rylee Jensen to score. Bell then scored as Alldredge singled to left field to tally the Cougars’ fourth run of the game.

BYU held Pacific to one hit and no runs in the fourth inning after a double play by Strid for the final out. Then the home team caught fire in the bottom of the fourth. Brooke Vander Heide singled to advance Breland to second. Bell then hit the first grand slam of her career and her first home run of the season to increase the Cougars’ advantage, 8-0.

Bats continued to roll as Thompson was credited with an RBI as she singled up the middle to help Lexi Tarrow score before she scored off McKenzie St. Clair’s single to left field. Madison Merrell followed that up with her first home run of the year to bring St. Clair and Alldredge home for a 14-0 lead. It was the first time since 2013 BYU scored 10 runs in an inning.

A quick three-out inning in the top of the fifth closed out BYU’s win and second WCC series sweep of the season.

The Cougars host SUU for the second game of the series on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. MDT.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu