Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 04, 2017.

A lot of us this is kind of our first playoff experience, so I think we’re just all excited — excited to be here, excited to be playing in middle of April. The past five years we would’ve already been home and booking vacations, so we’re excited to still be playing, for sure.

LOS ANGELES — After this morning's shootaround, Gordon Hayward couldn't help but smile when asked if he's getting flashbacks to the NCAA Tournament or if he's just trying to treat his team's first playoff game in five years like just another game.

"I think naturally it’s hard to approach it as just another game. That’s what we’re going to try to do though," Hayward said. "A lot of us this is kind of our first playoff experience, so I think we’re just all excited — excited to be here, excited to be playing in middle of April. The past five years we would’ve already been home and booking vacations, so we’re excited to still be playing, for sure."

The Jazz, who haven't been in the postseason since being swept out of the first round by San Antonio in 2012, take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN and ROOT Sports.

Though Utah is the fifth seed and doesn't have home-court advantage, the Jazz aren't settling on being happy to simply be back in the playoffs again. They believe they can beat the Clippers, who have the same 51-31 record but won the tiebreaker by virtue of their 3-1 season-series victory.

"The first step was to make the playoffs. The second step is going as far as we can," Jazz power forward Boris Diaw said. "We feel pretty confident about the chance we have. We have the same record as the Clippers. We feel this is a team we can compete with. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a battle, game after game. We’re pretty much the same level as this team, so we’ve got to play harder than them."

Starting lineup:

Backup point guard Raul Neto (sprained left ankle) is the only Jazz player who isn't available for action tonight, but Quin Snyder didn't want to divulge which players will be in his starting lineup.

Because of injuries this season, the Jazz have used a walloping 23 different starting combinations. Most recently, Utah has gone with George Hill, Joe Ingles, Hayward, Diaw and Rudy Gobert. Diaw said he believes he's starting but isn't certain.

Snyder has brought previous starters Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors off the bench as they've returned from knee issues.

Health will be a big factor in this series for the Jazz.

"We still have guys that we’re conscious of their health. I don’t want to play somebody 30 minutes and have them not be able to play the next game," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It’s always good to be healthy. We prefer it to having guys out."

Hayward on his matchup against small forward Luc Mbah a Moute and the Clippers' defense:

"I think he’s a smart defender so his positioning is good. He uses his hands really well. He’s a bigger defender, too, so you can’t really body him too much. He’s disruptive.

"Get him on the move, stuff away from the basketball, attack in transition when they can’t set. They’re good when they set up and use their length against you."

Snyder on the Jazz's connectivity:

"We've got a team that’s a close group. It’s one thing to get along and be connected off the court, which I think we have. It's a whole 'nother thing for the same group to grow and have contuinty from that," he said. "That's something that’s been evolving for a couple of years for some guys, getting used to the system and feeling connected.

"Having guys in and out of the season has made that a little bit more dififcult through the course of the year. It also gives you an opportunity to see different players and see different lineups and get different guys quote-unquote connected in different ways."

Shootaround location:

The Jazz are staying in a fancy Beverly Hills hotel, and they'd considered holding shootaround and practices at UCLA. For Saturday morning's shootaround, they ended up going through their strategy session at a private residence with an NBA-approved court about 10-15 minutes from their hotel.

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody