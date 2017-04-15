Children hunt at an auditory Easter egg hunt for children who are blind or experience low vision put on by the National Federation of the Blind of Utah at the Richards Court Condos in Salt Lake City on Saturday. About 25 blind children participated in the event, searching for the chirping of specialized Easter eggs.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.