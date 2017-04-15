SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old nurse from Texas named Jennifer said she first noticed some odd phone behavior by her husband. He was hiding his phone screen from her when he received a text.

It's a story she told to Deseret News reporter Kelsey Dallas, a personal story that shines a light on a pressing national problem not often discussed nor dealt with in news columns.

As Kelsey writes: "He hid his phone screen from her when new messages appeared and appeared to be chatting with women he'd known before he got serious with Jennifer. 'He liked the attention,' she said."

It hurt her feelings, so they tried setting new boundaries. Then she found she was checking his phone all the time, and that created its own problems.

Welcome to The Gray Area, that place in relationships where trust is eroded because the rules of relationships have been forever impacted by our digital world. As one expert put it, the internet provides accessibility, affordability and anonymity — a triple-A recipe for breaking down trust.

Four years ago the Deseret News posed a question: Are the Ten Commandments still relevant today? That resulted in an annual series called The Ten Today that garners national attention for the light it shines on aspects of society in need of exploration, and the chance at finding solutions to problems.

The entire four-year project can be read at deseretnews.com in the InDepth section and deals with lying, vanity (the world of selfies), respect for parents (or the lack of it), and each aspect of those 10 standards that Moses brought down from the mountain as recorded in the Bible's Old Testament.

The series isn't about religion. It's about behavior and who we are today.

This year, under the direction of senior InDepth editor Allison Pond, the topic focused on the seventh commandment: Thou shalt not commit adultery. We explored cheating and infidelity in a digital age and worked with Y2 Analytics to do a national survey weighing attitudes.

The results are fascinating. As Scott Campbell, a professor at the University of Michigan put it, "One of the fallacies that we're getting away from now, finally, is thinking about the physical and digital worlds as two separate realms of social interactions."

Here's what I learned after understanding the poll results and working with our reporters and editors:

• New technologies muddle old assumptions about adultery, creating a gray area where couples can struggle to navigate together.

• "Whether it's offline or online, betrayal is betrayal," said Katherine Hertlein, therapist and professor. But there are ways back from that betrayal to strengthen relationships.

• Men and women are inclined to view activities like texting differently. It's worthwhile to understand the differences.

• Uncertainty about what's appropriate is widespread across the country, and age groups differ in their approach to certain behaviors.

• Because the internet allows you to communicate from anywhere, people can miss the warning signs that they're slipping into trust-busting behavior.

• "When we connect with people electronically, it can enhance the feeling of intimacy," Campbell says. That can pull intimacy away from those we are committed to.

So what is the key takeaway from our series?

"You need to be thoughtful in terms of defining the problem. If it erodes trust in a relationship, that's the defining factor" of cheating, said Michi Fu, a California-based psychologist.

We put the time and money into the series because trust in relationships impacts everything, from financial security, to jobs, to success of children, to creating a healthy retirement, and ultimately to personal happiness.

Breaking up isn't inevitable after a breakdown in trust, but it is far more likely. And who among us wouldn't want to avoid the heartache and trouble it brings?